March 23, 2020
Website selling fake coronavirus vaccine shut down by Justice Department

The U.S. govt is taking swift movement on what’s sure to be the first of many coronavirus-related scams.

On Sunday, the Justice Division it had taken its first enforcement movement in federal courtroom to wrestle coronavirus-related fraud. The rip-off obtained right here from a web page generally known as “coronavirusmedicalkit.com” which was once selling meant coronavirus vaccination kits from the Worldwide Nicely being Group. The web page has since been taken down due to a courtroom order. 

These vaccine kits don’t exist. There’s currently no vaccine for COVID-19. Professionals estimate vaccine is 12-18 months away from being superior and made available. Be taught further…

