Websites that geolocate an IP are not magic: this is how these sites work that seem to violate our privacy

There are numerous web pages on the net that promise to geolocate a person through the IP address, such as Ip2location, MaxMind or IPligence. And it is that every internet connection always has a public IP address, which is like your ID. This is the one that always it will be shared when you access a new web pageand where it will end up extracting from to perform the query.

And although it is true that one of the possibilities that the IP address has is geolocate anyone, it must be said that all these web pages are not completely magical. They have a complex operation behind it that allows displaying interesting information to be able to identify a user.

How geolocation is defined by IP address

First of all, it is necessary to know exactly what is known as the geolocation of the public IP. Keep in mind that different relevant data is associated with the number that makes up this address: country of origin, city, latitude and longitude of GPS and also the operator to which it belongs. But this is not a priori public information, but is regulated by different organizations such as ARIN or RIPE NCC that have this data association.





This is information that a priori seems not very relevant on a day-to-day basis. But the truth is that there are many web pages that require this data to offer a good experience. For example, when accessing a specific page, needs to know which country you come from to adapt it to your language automaticallyor fill in the forms with the country.

How accurate are these query pages

As mentioned, there are many different web pages to access the location of a user through the public IP. This is information that obtained directly from a public database in which you can collect the altitude, longitude and also the operator. But the big question to ask in this case: Are these websites accurate?





The answer is quite simple: depending on the page you are going to consult. Some of them are really accurate and some are not. This is due to the fact that when entering the IP address a point may appear in the neighborhood where the connection is installed, but it is also possible to find the situation of showing a population that is not the real one at all.

And this variance is “fault” mainly on the operators. When you connect to the network, the internet provider assigns you an address that is internal. In the vast majority of data will not correspond to the facility addressbut from the switchboard of the company itself.





This means that if you are in a small town, the switchboard of your connection is in the next town by sharing all the connections and the postal information is thrown right at this point. In this way, a great inaccuracy can be found each time the search is carried out on this type of web page, which in the end guarantees the fact of having good privacy.

The last situation that can prove that these pages are unreliable is that the IP addresses end up being shared with other clients, causing appear in a completely different location. But there can also be a situation where an operator edits the IP region for security.

In conclusion, these databases have numerous details of your location behind them, but on many occasions they are really inaccurate and hardly going to show your true location. This way you can be completely calm.