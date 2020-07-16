Wednesday Night Dramas Experience Low Ratings Across The Board

The dramas that air within the Wednesday-Thursday evening time slot are at present experiencing a scores hunch.

Based on Nielsen Korea, not one of the dramas that aired on the evening of July 15 scored scores over 5 p.c. KBS’s “Into the Ring” garnered nationwide common scores of two.7 p.c for each halves of the episode.

On MBC, “She Is aware of Every part” recorded scores of two.three and a couple of.four p.c, an extra lower from final week’s modest scores of three.2 and a couple of.9 p.c.

On JTBC, “Was It Love?” recorded scores of two.084 p.c. SBS doesn’t at present air dramas on this time slot. On tvN, the subsequent drama to air on this time slot will probably be “Flower of Evil,” which premieres on July 29.

