“Wednesday”: the first teaser of the Tim Burton series, starring Jenna Ortega, arrived

Merlina Addams in her years as a student at Nevermore Academy. (Netflix)

Netflix shared this Wednesday (yes, intentionally) the first glimpse of Merlin (Wednesday)the series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton based on franchise crazy addams. Con Jenna Ortega in the main role, the story follows the young member of the family in the change of school to one that suits her more, given that she has gotten into trouble on more than one occasion throughout her life.

“The series is an intriguing mystery with a supernatural tone that shows Merlina Addams in her years as a student at Nevermore Academy . Merlina must master her fledgling psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder spree that terrorizes the city, and solve the paranormal mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago… all while dealing with her complicated relationships in Nevermore,” states the official synopsis. .

Jenna Ortega is Merlina in the television fiction directed by Tim Burton. (Netflix)

Originally, the classic television show that brought this fictional family to fame was based on the cartoonist’s cartoons Charles Addams. The comic strips were published for 50 years in the print version of The New Yorkerand spread to other forms of artistic media and expression such as television, film, graphic novels, music and video games.

Tim Burton’s dream come true with Wednesday

Tim Burton always had in mind the idea of ​​leading a production about crazy addamssomething that he could not do in 1991 due to the commitment to direct batman returns, leaving the remembered nineties tape in the hands of Barry Sonnenfeld. Time later, the mind behind Beettlejuice y The Scissorhanded Man joined to Netflix to start in 2020 the project to make reality Wednesday although at an early stage it had not yet been defined that the plot would focus on her and would be based on the anecdotes created by the cartoonist.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez complete the main cast of the Addams family. (Netflix)

In mid-2021, it was announced that Jenna Ortega (Today Yes! y The Fallout) would be the new actress to bring Merlina to life and this role would lead her to be the successor to the unforgettable Christina Ricci, whose interpretation of the character was recorded in the memory of the history of cinema. Afterwards, the service streaming confirmed that Catherine Zeta-Jones y Luis Guzman would characterize Morticia and Gomez Addams.

With a detective style, supernatural elements and touches of black comedy, Burton immerses us in the unique student side of the macabre and antisocial teenager. Elements that we met in the sit comedy from the 60s like the Addams’ clothing, their strange sense of humor, the dark residence in which they live where they have a moving hand and there will be no lack of the particular snap that made them icons of pop culture.

“Wednesday” does not yet have an official release date, but it is confirmed to be released this year. (Netflix)

Wednesday will have in its cast Jenna Ortega como Wednesday (Merlina) Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams Isaac Ordonez como Pericles Addams, George Burcea like long, Ricky Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane like Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Gwendoline Christie like Larissa Weems, Victor Dorobantu like Uncle Thing, and Christina Ricci in a role not yet specified. Netflix will soon reveal the global premiere date.

