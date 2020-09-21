Weeekly Announces 1st-Ever Comeback Date And Details

Mark your calendars: Weeekly is making their first-ever comeback!

On September 21 at midnight KST, the Play M Leisure rookie lady group formally introduced their plans for a comeback subsequent month. The group can be returning with their second mini album “We Can” on October 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Weeekly, who made their debut in June with their first mini album “We Are,” additionally unveiled their first teaser picture for his or her upcoming return.

Are you excited for Weeekly’s very first comeback? Keep tuned for additional updates!