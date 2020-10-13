Weeekly Announces New Global Fan Community On Weverse

Weeekly is the newest artist to affix Weverse!

On October 12, Play M Leisure rookie lady group Weeekly opened their very own group on Weverse forward of their first-ever comeback. Weverse is a worldwide fan group platform launched by beNX, an leisure platform firm that could be a subsidiary of Massive Hit Leisure.

By means of Weverse, Weeekly goals to speak with followers all around the world and share information about their new album. To rejoice their new fan group, Weverse is holding a hashtag posting occasion till October 18. Posts with essentially the most reactions or customers with essentially the most feedback might be entered to win polaroids from Weeekly’s music present promotions.

Weverse commented, “Now we have nice expectations as charming rookie lady group Weeekly joins Weverse. Weverse will present all kinds of companies in an effort to help Weeekly speaking with followers globally and growing as a worldwide artist.”

The worldwide fan group platform additionally at the moment has communities for BTS, TXT, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, ENHYPEN, CL, and P1Harmony.

Weeekly is about to make their first comeback with second mini album “We Can” and title monitor “Zig Zag” on October 13.

