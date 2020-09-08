Weeekly Confirms Plans For First-Ever Comeback

Weeekly will be returning with a new album soon!

On September 8, a source from Play M Entertainment revealed, “Weeekly is preparing an album with the goal of an October comeback.” This will be their first comeback in four months following their debut in June.

In addition to being Apink’s sister group and Play M Entertainment’s first new girl group in 10 years, Weeekly is a seven-member girl group consisting of members Lee Soojin, Monday, Jihan, Shin Jiyoon, Park Soeun, Zoa, and Lee Jaehee.

Weeekly made their debut on June 30 with “Tag Me (@Me),” and they recorded the highest album sales for a rookie girl group in 2020.

Are you excited for Weeekly’s first comeback?

