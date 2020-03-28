Weekend Live-Streams: ‘Twitch Aid’ Features 70+ Acts, Including Yola, Garth Brooks, Barry Gibb, Rufus Wainwright

The massive kahuna amongst this weekend’s music live-streams is a half-day marathon Saturday being placed on by Twitch. The 12 hours of performances on “Twitch Help” function a big selection of artists from a number of genres, together with Barry Gibb, Luke Combs, Marcus Mumford, Yola, Garth Brooks, Ryan Tedder, Rufus Wainwright, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde, Steve Aoki, Lindsey Stirling, Girl Antebellum, Brandy Clark, Jordin Sparks, Ingrid Andress, members of Younger the Big and Cage the Elephant, and actually dozens extra. (See beneath for a full checklist of artists and occasions. Watch it right here.)

The Grand Ole Opry returns Saturday, because it has each Saturday for the reason that 1930s, in its new stripped-down, audience-less format. This weekend’s reside broadcast will function only one household: Vince Gill’s and Amy Grant’s, with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill becoming a member of in.

Particular person live-streams of notice Saturday and Sunday embrace intimate performances by Jack Johnson, Allison Moorer, Anthony Hamilton, Lisa Loeb, Erin McKeown and Ron Pope. Sunday evening, singer-songwriterJill Sobule will be part of an in any other case all-alternative-comedy present being placed on by the UnCabaret in Los Angeles.

Examine our day by day listings for this weekend and the times to come back (adopted an inventory of archived live-streams from current days):

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

“Twitch Help”

9 a.m.-9 p.m. PT, noon-midnight ET

A fundraising occasion co-presented with Amazon Music, with proceeds going to the World Well being Group. Full schedule (listed Pacific time): Rita Ora 9:50am

John Legend 10:00am

Dakotaz 10:15am

Kate Dodson 10:20am

Charlie Puth 10:30am

Dan Smith of Bastille 11:10am

Yogscast 11:15am

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons 11:20am

Wes Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers 11:25am

Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Coronary heart 11:35am

Matt Quinn of Mt. Pleasure 11:40am

Sameer Gadhia of Younger the Big 11:45am

Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups 11:55am

Steve Aoki 12:35pm

Lindsey Stirling 12:45pm

Shaed 12:55pm

Sacriel 1:05pm

Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant 1:15pm

Sigrid 1:20pm

Halestorm 1:25pm

Biffy Clyro 1:30pm

Scotty McCreery 1:40pm

Girl Antebellum 1:45pm

Lando Norris 1:55pm

Cole Swindell 2:10pm

Jordin Sparks 2:20pm

Ashley McBryde 2:25pm





AJ Mitchell 2:50pm

Alec Benjamin 2:55pm

Doddz 3:10pm



Aly Raisman 3:25pm

Keyon Harrold 3:30pm

Ibrahim Maalouf 3:35pm





RaquelLily 4:15pm

Noah Kahan 4:35pm

Christian French 4:40pm

Jack Garratt 4:45pm



Sam Harris of X Ambassadors 5:05pm

Trihex 5:15pm

Monsta X 5:20pm

Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low 5:25pm

Machine Gun Kelly 5:35pm

Krewella 5:40pm

Don Diablo 5:45pm



MeganLenius 6:10pm



Devon Gilfillian 6:35pm

Jacob Collier 6:40pm

Tinashe 6:45pm

mxmtoon 6:50pm

DDG 6:55pm

Thalia 7:05pm

Kevin Gates 7:10pm

Madison Beer 7:25pm

AlunaGeorge 7:30pm

Subtronics 7:40pm

Kaskade 7:45pm

Stray Youngsters 8:05pm

SceneofAction 8:15pm

(G)I-DLE 8:30pm

Diplo 8:50pm The Grand Ole Opry: Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jenny Gill, Corrina Grant Gill

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through Circle TV, on tv and the community’s Fb and YouTube pages)

click on right here Allison Moorer

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through her Instagram Stay) Jack Johnson

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence) Charlie Puth

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through his Instagram and Fb) Tarja

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(through her Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence)) Skip Marley

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence) Didirri

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence) Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(through YouTube)

entry right here Erin McKeown

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through YouTube, Fb, Instagram)

entry right here Ron Pope

8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT

(through Fb Stay) Billy Raffoul

1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT

(through Instagram Stay) Cordovas

(“Stay from Cordovas HQ” through Fb)

9 p.m. ET

https://www.fb.com/cordovasband Lauren Jenkins

7:30pm CT

(“Stay from the Dwelling Room, Q&A, spinning vinyl, album BTS)

https://www.stageit.com/iamlaurenjenkins Deva Mahal

9 p.m. ET

(“Resistance Revival Refrain Digital Showcase #2”)

https://www.fb.com/occasions/238705713986441/ Dylan LeBlanc

Four p.m. ET

(Fb and Instagram Stay Present, recurring each Saturday) Jameson Rodgers

Eight p.m. ET

(“Saturday Nights Stay,” recurring)

https://www.fb.com/jamesonrodgers/ Molly Tuttle + Ketch Secor

7 p.m. CT

(platform TBD) The Revelries

Eight p.m. ET

(“Doomed Fest,” all proceeds go to performers & crew affected by tour cancellations. $10+ donations welcome)

https://app.weshowup.io/doomed-fest/occasions/doomed-fest-2020-03-28