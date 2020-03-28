General News

Weekend Live-Streams: ‘Twitch Aid’ Features 70+ Acts, Including Yola, Garth Brooks, Barry Gibb, Rufus Wainwright

March 28, 2020
The massive kahuna amongst this weekend’s music live-streams is a half-day marathon Saturday being placed on by Twitch. The 12 hours of performances on “Twitch Help” function a big selection of artists from a number of genres, together with Barry Gibb, Luke Combs, Marcus Mumford, Yola, Garth Brooks, Ryan Tedder, Rufus Wainwright, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde, Steve Aoki, Lindsey Stirling, Girl Antebellum, Brandy Clark, Jordin Sparks, Ingrid Andress, members of Younger the Big and Cage the Elephant, and actually dozens extra. (See beneath for a full checklist of artists and occasions. Watch it right here.)

The Grand Ole Opry returns Saturday, because it has each Saturday for the reason that 1930s, in its new stripped-down, audience-less format. This weekend’s reside broadcast will function only one household: Vince Gill’s and Amy Grant’s, with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill becoming a member of in.

Particular person live-streams of notice Saturday and Sunday embrace intimate performances by Jack Johnson, Allison Moorer, Anthony Hamilton, Lisa Loeb, Erin McKeown and Ron Pope. Sunday evening, singer-songwriterJill Sobule will be part of an in any other case all-alternative-comedy present being placed on by the UnCabaret in Los Angeles.

Examine our day by day listings for this weekend and the times to come back (adopted an inventory of archived live-streams from current days):

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

“Twitch Help”
9 a.m.-9 p.m. PT, noon-midnight ET
A fundraising occasion co-presented with Amazon Music, with proceeds going to the World Well being Group. Full schedule (listed Pacific time):

  • Rita Ora 9:50am

  • John Legend 10:00am

  • Dakotaz 10:15am

  • Kate Dodson 10:20am

  • Charlie Puth 10:30am

  • Dan Smith of Bastille 11:10am

  • Yogscast 11:15am

  • Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons 11:20am

  • Wes Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers 11:25am

  • Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Coronary heart 11:35am

  • Matt Quinn of Mt. Pleasure 11:40am

  • Sameer Gadhia of Younger the Big 11:45am

  • Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups 11:55am

  • Steve Aoki 12:35pm

  • Lindsey Stirling 12:45pm

  • Shaed 12:55pm

  • Sacriel 1:05pm

  • Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant 1:15pm

  • Sigrid 1:20pm

  • Halestorm 1:25pm

  • Biffy Clyro 1:30pm

  • Scotty McCreery 1:40pm

  • Girl Antebellum 1:45pm

  • Lando Norris 1:55pm

  • Cole Swindell 2:10pm

  • Jordin Sparks 2:20pm

  • Ashley McBryde 2:25pm

  • AJ Mitchell 2:50pm

  • Alec Benjamin 2:55pm

  • Doddz 3:10pm

  • Aly Raisman 3:25pm

  • Keyon Harrold 3:30pm

  • Ibrahim Maalouf 3:35pm

  • RaquelLily 4:15pm

  • Noah Kahan 4:35pm

  • Christian French 4:40pm

  • Jack Garratt 4:45pm

  • Sam Harris of X Ambassadors 5:05pm

  • Trihex 5:15pm

  • Monsta X 5:20pm

  • Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low 5:25pm

  • Machine Gun Kelly 5:35pm

  • Krewella 5:40pm

  • Don Diablo 5:45pm

  • MeganLenius 6:10pm

  • Devon Gilfillian 6:35pm

  • Jacob Collier 6:40pm

  • Tinashe 6:45pm

  • mxmtoon 6:50pm

  • DDG 6:55pm

  • Thalia 7:05pm

  • Kevin Gates 7:10pm

  • Madison Beer 7:25pm

  • AlunaGeorge 7:30pm

  • Subtronics 7:40pm

  • Kaskade 7:45pm

  • Stray Youngsters 8:05pm

  • SceneofAction 8:15pm

  • (G)I-DLE 8:30pm

  • Diplo 8:50pm

The Grand Ole Opry: Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jenny Gill, Corrina Grant Gill
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(through Circle TV, on tv and the community’s Fb and YouTube pages)
click on right here

Allison Moorer
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(through her Instagram Stay)

Jack Johnson
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence)

Charlie Puth
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(through his Instagram and Fb)

Tarja
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(through her Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence))

Skip Marley
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence)

Didirri
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence)

Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(through YouTube)
entry right here

Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through YouTube, Fb, Instagram)
entry right here

Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(through Fb Stay)

Billy Raffoul
1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(through Instagram Stay)

Cordovas
(“Stay from Cordovas HQ” through Fb)
9 p.m. ET
https://www.fb.com/cordovasband

Lauren Jenkins
7:30pm CT
(“Stay from the Dwelling Room, Q&A, spinning vinyl, album BTS)
https://www.stageit.com/iamlaurenjenkins

Deva Mahal
9 p.m. ET
(“Resistance Revival Refrain Digital Showcase #2”)
https://www.fb.com/occasions/238705713986441/

Dylan LeBlanc
Four p.m. ET
(Fb and Instagram Stay Present, recurring each Saturday)

Jameson Rodgers
Eight p.m. ET
(“Saturday Nights Stay,” recurring)
https://www.fb.com/jamesonrodgers/

Molly Tuttle + Ketch Secor
7 p.m. CT
(platform TBD)

The Revelries
Eight p.m. ET
(“Doomed Fest,” all proceeds go to performers & crew affected by tour cancellations. $10+ donations welcome)
https://app.weshowup.io/doomed-fest/occasions/doomed-fest-2020-03-28

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Anthony Hamilton
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Stay; “Soulful Sundays,” partnering with the MusiCares Covid-19 Reduction Fund to profit these within the music trade which have misplaced wages attributable to coronavirus)
watch right here

Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(through Fb Stay)
click on right here

UnCabaret: comedy and music with Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(entry right here)

Paul van Dyk: PC Music Night time
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT EST
(through Fb)
click on right here

Adam Hambrick
10 a.m. ET, 7 PT
(“Espresso and a Hymn,” recurring, Sunday mornings)
https://www.instagram.com/p/B99izfohJxS/)
https://www.youtube.com/consumer/adamhambrick

Rhett Miller
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(“Abroad Sunday,” recurring each Sunday with emphasis towards international followers)
https://www.stageit.com/RhettMiller

Lissie
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(“Stay Acoustic Live performance”; might be giving a portion of the proceeds to each Kinderhaus and Arthaus in NE Iowa, to exchange her fundraisers educating youngsters about nature and artwork)
https://lissie.veeps.com/stream/schedule

Lauren Jenkins
2:30 p.m. CT
(“Stay from the Dwelling Room”; taking part in “No Saint” album in its entirety)
https://www.stageit.com/iamlaurenjenkins

Adam Gontier of Saint Asonia
Diesel Fowl Digital Music Competition
2 p.m. ET
https://www.dieselbirdfest.com/

Aloe Blacc
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(efficiency plus dialogue with Los Angeles activist Roberto Flores)

 

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Logan Mize
Three p.m ET, midday PT
(Instagram, through Huge Yellow Canine Music sofa live performance sequence)
entry right here

Sizzling Membership of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(each Monday, through YouTube, Fb and Instagram)
click on right here

 

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Jordan Davis
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Stay; additionally Wednesday at similar time)

“Fader Fort”: Jim James, the Head and the Warmth, Deer Tick, Jaden Smith, ?uestlove, Tune-Yards, Moses Sumney, Sigrid, Vic Mensa, dozens extra
(40+ acts marathon, day-long broadcast to lift cash for charities serving to these hardest  by pandemic; particulars to come back)

 

