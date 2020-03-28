Weekend Live-Streams: ‘Twitch Aid’ Features 70+ Acts, Including Yola, Garth Brooks, Barry Gibb, Rufus Wainwright

The massive kahuna amongst this weekend’s music live-streams is a half-day marathon Saturday being placed on by Twitch. The 12 hours of performances on “Twitch Help” function a big selection of artists from a number of genres, together with Barry Gibb, Luke Combs, Marcus Mumford, Yola, Garth Brooks, Ryan Tedder, Rufus Wainwright, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde, Steve Aoki, Lindsey Stirling, Girl Antebellum, Brandy Clark, Jordin Sparks, Ingrid Andress, members of Younger the Big and Cage the Elephant, and actually dozens extra. (See beneath for a full checklist of artists and occasions. Watch it right here.)
The Grand Ole Opry returns Saturday, because it has each Saturday for the reason that 1930s, in its new stripped-down, audience-less format. This weekend’s reside broadcast will function only one household: Vince Gill’s and Amy Grant’s, with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill becoming a member of in.
Particular person live-streams of notice Saturday and Sunday embrace intimate performances by Jack Johnson, Allison Moorer, Anthony Hamilton, Lisa Loeb, Erin McKeown and Ron Pope. Sunday evening, singer-songwriterJill Sobule will be part of an in any other case all-alternative-comedy present being placed on by the UnCabaret in Los Angeles.
Examine our day by day listings for this weekend and the times to come back (adopted an inventory of archived live-streams from current days):
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
“Twitch Help”
9 a.m.-9 p.m. PT, noon-midnight ET
A fundraising occasion co-presented with Amazon Music, with proceeds going to the World Well being Group. Full schedule (listed Pacific time):
Rita Ora 9:50am
John Legend 10:00am
Dakotaz 10:15am
Kate Dodson 10:20am
Charlie Puth 10:30am
Dan Smith of Bastille 11:10am
Yogscast 11:15am
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons 11:20am
Wes Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers 11:25am
Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Coronary heart 11:35am
Matt Quinn of Mt. Pleasure 11:40am
Sameer Gadhia of Younger the Big 11:45am
Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups 11:55am
Steve Aoki 12:35pm
Lindsey Stirling 12:45pm
Shaed 12:55pm
Sacriel 1:05pm
Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant 1:15pm
Sigrid 1:20pm
Halestorm 1:25pm
Biffy Clyro 1:30pm
Scotty McCreery 1:40pm
Girl Antebellum 1:45pm
Lando Norris 1:55pm
Cole Swindell 2:10pm
Jordin Sparks 2:20pm
Ashley McBryde 2:25pm
AJ Mitchell 2:50pm
Alec Benjamin 2:55pm
Doddz 3:10pm
Aly Raisman 3:25pm
Keyon Harrold 3:30pm
Ibrahim Maalouf 3:35pm
RaquelLily 4:15pm
Noah Kahan 4:35pm
Christian French 4:40pm
Jack Garratt 4:45pm
Sam Harris of X Ambassadors 5:05pm
Trihex 5:15pm
Monsta X 5:20pm
Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low 5:25pm
Machine Gun Kelly 5:35pm
Krewella 5:40pm
Don Diablo 5:45pm
MeganLenius 6:10pm
Devon Gilfillian 6:35pm
Jacob Collier 6:40pm
Tinashe 6:45pm
mxmtoon 6:50pm
DDG 6:55pm
Thalia 7:05pm
Kevin Gates 7:10pm
Madison Beer 7:25pm
AlunaGeorge 7:30pm
Subtronics 7:40pm
Kaskade 7:45pm
Stray Youngsters 8:05pm
SceneofAction 8:15pm
(G)I-DLE 8:30pm
Diplo 8:50pm
The Grand Ole Opry: Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jenny Gill, Corrina Grant Gill
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(through Circle TV, on tv and the community’s Fb and YouTube pages)
Allison Moorer
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(through her Instagram Stay)
Jack Johnson
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence)
Charlie Puth
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(through his Instagram and Fb)
Tarja
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(through her Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence))
Skip Marley
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence)
Didirri
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(through his Instagram Stay, for International Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” sequence)
Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(through YouTube)
Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through YouTube, Fb, Instagram)
Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(through Fb Stay)
Billy Raffoul
1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(through Instagram Stay)
Cordovas
(“Stay from Cordovas HQ” through Fb)
9 p.m. ET
https://www.fb.com/cordovasband
Lauren Jenkins
7:30pm CT
(“Stay from the Dwelling Room, Q&A, spinning vinyl, album BTS)
https://www.stageit.com/iamlaurenjenkins
Deva Mahal
9 p.m. ET
(“Resistance Revival Refrain Digital Showcase #2”)
https://www.fb.com/occasions/238705713986441/
Dylan LeBlanc
Four p.m. ET
(Fb and Instagram Stay Present, recurring each Saturday)
Jameson Rodgers
Eight p.m. ET
(“Saturday Nights Stay,” recurring)
https://www.fb.com/jamesonrodgers/
Molly Tuttle + Ketch Secor
7 p.m. CT
(platform TBD)
The Revelries
Eight p.m. ET
(“Doomed Fest,” all proceeds go to performers & crew affected by tour cancellations. $10+ donations welcome)
https://app.weshowup.io/doomed-fest/occasions/doomed-fest-2020-03-28
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Anthony Hamilton
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Stay; “Soulful Sundays,” partnering with the MusiCares Covid-19 Reduction Fund to profit these within the music trade which have misplaced wages attributable to coronavirus)
Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(through Fb Stay)
UnCabaret: comedy and music with Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
Paul van Dyk: PC Music Night time
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT EST
(through Fb)
Adam Hambrick
10 a.m. ET, 7 PT
(“Espresso and a Hymn,” recurring, Sunday mornings)
https://www.instagram.com/p/B99izfohJxS/)
https://www.youtube.com/consumer/adamhambrick
Rhett Miller
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(“Abroad Sunday,” recurring each Sunday with emphasis towards international followers)
https://www.stageit.com/RhettMiller
Lissie
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(“Stay Acoustic Live performance”; might be giving a portion of the proceeds to each Kinderhaus and Arthaus in NE Iowa, to exchange her fundraisers educating youngsters about nature and artwork)
https://lissie.veeps.com/stream/schedule
Lauren Jenkins
2:30 p.m. CT
(“Stay from the Dwelling Room”; taking part in “No Saint” album in its entirety)
https://www.stageit.com/iamlaurenjenkins
Adam Gontier of Saint Asonia
Diesel Fowl Digital Music Competition
2 p.m. ET
https://www.dieselbirdfest.com/
Aloe Blacc
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(efficiency plus dialogue with Los Angeles activist Roberto Flores)
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Logan Mize
Three p.m ET, midday PT
(Instagram, through Huge Yellow Canine Music sofa live performance sequence)
Sizzling Membership of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(each Monday, through YouTube, Fb and Instagram)
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Jordan Davis
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through his Instagram Stay; additionally Wednesday at similar time)
“Fader Fort”: Jim James, the Head and the Warmth, Deer Tick, Jaden Smith, ?uestlove, Tune-Yards, Moses Sumney, Sigrid, Vic Mensa, dozens extra
(40+ acts marathon, day-long broadcast to lift cash for charities serving to these hardest by pandemic; particulars to come back)
