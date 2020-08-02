Weekend Lockdown in Assam: Weekend lockdown and night curfew to continue in Assam, government releases new guidelines

Guwahati: Assam government has issued new guidelines allowing inter-district movement two days a week and 100 percent attendance in offices from Monday to Friday. Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told that at present, the night curfew will continue from six in the evening to six in the morning and full lockdown in the weekend. Also Read – School-Colleges Will Be Reopen: All Education Institutions, including schools and colleges, may open in September in this state

According to the new order, inter-district movement has been allowed on Monday and Tuesday and prior permission will not be required to go anywhere in the state on these two days. This order will come into force at 7 pm on Sunday and will remain in effect till 14 August.

According to this order, all central and state government offices, including banks, insurance companies, non-banking finance companies, will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent attendance and bus services will be available for the personnel from place to place.

Malls and Gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in the case of all other districts. Movement of individuals strictly prohibited between 6 PM & 6 AM.

Pregnant women have been told not to come to office. According to the new guidelines, shopping malls and gyms have been approved to open from Monday to Friday with some conditions. Restaurants and other hospitality services will also be able to run their activities in these five days.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and other such places will remain closed. So far, 41,726 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the state. Out of them, 31,442 patients have become healthy while 101 people have died. Three people have gone out of the state.