Weekend Lockdown in Jammu: Lockdown will remain in Jammu from July 24 on weekends, learn rules

Jammu: To stop the increase in the cases of Kovid infection, a lockdown is being started in Jammu district over the weekend from July 24. The order issued by District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan states, "Except for activities related to emergency medical needs, there will be a complete ban on individuals, vehicles and all other activities in the entire area of ​​Jammu district." This ban will continue every Friday evening from 6 to 6 am on all Mondays. It will start on 24.7.2020 on Friday. " According to the order, no pass etc. will be required for emergency medical related activities.

The order noted that "Based on a large-scale consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, senior epidemiologists and other health professionals, it is felt that strict social distance norms are implemented during weekdays and strict lockdowns during weekends" To prevent the growing cases of Kovid. " The order also states that only local chemists, and fruit-vegetables and dairy shops can remain open.

Passengers coming to and from the airport / railway station will be allowed to enter and leave on a ticket basis. Employees posted at the airport / railway station (public officials and airline employees) will be allowed to come and go on the basis of valid ID proof. Employees of departments of essential services (including medical services) or other such departments will be allowed to travel on the basis of ID proof by the government. No curfew passes etc. will be issued and there will be no restriction on the movement of freight carriers / oil / oil tankers.