Weekend lockdown will also be applicable in Haryana, the minister said – shops and offices will remain closed

Chandigarh: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday that in view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19, all shops and offices except the essential services will be closed on every Saturday and Sunday. Vij said in a tweet, "Due to Kovid-19, every office and shops in Haryana will be closed every Saturday and Sunday except essential goods and services."

He said that this decision was taken after the sudden increase in the cases of Kovid-19 during the last few days. Vij said, "We took this decision because there has been a sudden spurt in matters."

The minister said, "Except for shops and offices connected with essential services in the state, all other offices and shops will be closed on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders in this regard." In the last few weeks, there has been a big increase in cases of corona virus infection in Haryana. The total number of infected people in the state has crossed 51 thousand, while around 600 patients have died from this disease.

