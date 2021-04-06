Weeknd Manager Launches Arabic Music Label With Universal and Republic

Universal Music Group has introduced the launch of Universal Arabic Music (UAM), a newly created label devoted to discovering, introducing and championing the artists, sounds and wealthy musical tradition of the Center East & North Africa area to audiences all over the world. Republic Information and its mum or dad firm UMG based the brand new label in partnership with music government Wassim “Sal” Slaiby (pictured above, left), whose SalXCo manages the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Brandy, French Montana, Stomach and others.

The brand new label was unveiled at present by UMG Chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge (pictured above, middle), Republic Information Founder and CEO Monte Lipman (above, proper), and Slaiby, who will function founder and CEO of Universal Arabic Music, efficient instantly. Slaiby, a local of Lebanon, was named Selection‘s Hitmakers Manager of the 12 months for 2020.

In line with the announcement, UAM will “concentrate on elevating Arabic music and artists to the forefront of well-liked music tradition and assist shine a world highlight on the following wave of artists and expertise from the area to interrupt by way of, whereas creating new alternatives to introduce Arabic music and tradition to new companions, platforms and manufacturers worldwide.”

UAM is constructing a crew of specialists who converse Arabic and have a deep understanding of Arabic music and tradition. This crew will probably be devoted to Arabic music and will work alongside UMG’s labels within the U.S., U.Ok., Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico— in addition to UMG’s present operations within the MENA area—to find, signal and promote international artists of Center Jap and North African descent and convey them to followers worldwide.

Setting the tone for the label’s objectives, UAM marked the launch throughout Nationwide Arab American Heritage Month with the signing of 17-year-old Jordanian singer/songwriter Issam Alnajjar, who has already topped Spotify’s Viral World and US Charts and Shazam’s High 200 World Chart along with his debut single “Hadal Ahbek.” Sal additionally found and developed 19-year-old Palestinian-Chilean singer/songwriter Elyanna, who first gained traction after posting covers on Soundcloud.

Grainge mentioned, “In at present’s international music market, we’ve demonstrated time and once more that worldwide hits come from wherever. There’s a lot expertise on this a part of the world that with Sal’s unimaginable expertise and intimate data of the MENA area, alongside his observe file for serving to to interrupt international artists, he’ll convey a singular imaginative and prescient, technique and energy to Universal Arabic Music.”

Lipman added, “Sal’s clear imaginative and prescient and blueprint for Universal Arabic Music will turn into a catalyst for Arabic music within the market. His potential to establish, curate and ship expertise globally stays a drive of nature. The cultural significance of music from the MENA area crossing boundaries and reaching all corners of the world is lengthy overdue.”

Slaiby mentioned, “It’s been my dream to focus on the expertise and tradition of Arabic music on a world degree with companions that I belief and admire.”

Extra information on UAM signings and forthcoming releases will probably be introduced quickly.