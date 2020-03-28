Weezer Debuts Online Video Game as Throwback to Simpler Times — And Album Promo

Eight-bit diehards, get your thumbs prepared: pop rock darlings Weezer have launched a nostalgia-heavy on-line side-scrolling motion sport, playable by way of internet browsers.

The “The Finish of the Game” sport has customers enjoying as one of many band’s 4 members and leaping and taking pictures their manner in a (surprisingly troublesome) boss struggle towards an outsized, beanie-clad alien. Gamers can nab further lives by grabbing a lot of Weezer-related gadgets (surf wax, for one).

And if the alien boss seems to be acquainted — it’s the identical one from the music video for the music “The Finish of the Game” off the band’s forthcoming and metal-inspired “Van Weezer” album, due out Could 15.

It’s not the band’s first foray into gaming — a yr in the past, a particular customized map for “Fortnite” referred to as Weezer World was revealed. The purple-hazed map featured an unlimited “W” primarily based on the band’s iconic brand, an enormous disco dance flooring, slides, and colourful paneling. It unlocked 4 songs from the band’s Black Album — their sixth eponymous LP. “Van Weezer” would be the band’s fourteenth studio album total.

Weezer is due to hit the street as a triple invoice with Inexperienced Day and Fall Out Boy this summer time on a tour of stadiums, together with L.A.’s Dodger Stadium July 25 and New York’s Metropolis Subject August 22. The “Hella Mega Tour” is slated to kick off with a European leg starting June 13 in Paris.

Weezer introduced the sport by way of the band’s Twitter account late Friday morning, first with cheeky on-line “ballot” about whether or not or not to launch it (“Sure” or “100000% Sure” have been the choices), and later with a hyperlink to the sport’s web site, writing that it’s “[the] good sport to play whilst you’re caught inside and executed watching Tiger King.” Can’t say we disagree.