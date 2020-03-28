General News

Weezer Debuts Online Video Game as Throwback to Simpler Times — And Album Promo

March 28, 2020
2 Min Read

Eight-bit diehards, get your thumbs prepared: pop rock darlings Weezer have launched a nostalgia-heavy on-line side-scrolling motion sport, playable by way of internet browsers. 

The “The Finish of the Game” sport has customers enjoying as one of many band’s 4 members and leaping and taking pictures their manner in a (surprisingly troublesome) boss struggle towards an outsized, beanie-clad alien. Gamers can nab further lives by grabbing a lot of Weezer-related gadgets (surf wax, for one).

And if the alien boss seems to be acquainted — it’s the identical one from the music video for the music “The Finish of the Game” off the band’s forthcoming and metal-inspired “Van Weezer” album, due out Could 15. 

It’s not the band’s first foray into gaming — a yr in the past, a particular customized map for “Fortnite” referred to as Weezer World was revealed. The purple-hazed map featured an unlimited “W” primarily based on the band’s iconic brand, an enormous disco dance flooring, slides, and colourful paneling. It unlocked 4 songs from the band’s Black Album — their sixth eponymous LP. “Van Weezer” would be the band’s fourteenth studio album total.

Weezer is due to hit the street as a triple invoice with Inexperienced Day and Fall Out Boy this summer time on a tour of stadiums, together with L.A.’s Dodger Stadium July 25 and New York’s Metropolis Subject August 22. The “Hella Mega Tour” is slated to kick off with a European leg starting June 13 in Paris.

Weezer introduced the sport by way of the band’s Twitter account late Friday morning, first with cheeky on-line “ballot” about whether or not or not to launch it (“Sure” or “100000% Sure” have been the choices), and later with a hyperlink to the sport’s web site, writing that it’s “[the] good sport to play whilst you’re caught inside and executed watching Tiger King.” Can’t say we disagree.


Depart a Reply

Need to learn extra articles like this one?
Subscribe to Selection In the present day.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recent Posts