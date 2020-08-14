Weezer, Wyld Stallyns Team for Song From ‘Invoice and Ted Face the Music’

Weezer has unveiled the first tune from the subsequent installment of “Invoice & Ted’s Glorious Journey.” The tune “Starting Of The Finish (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” soundtracks “Invoice & Ted Face the Music,” which opens on Aug. 28 in choose theaters.

Wyld Stallyns, the fictional band of Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Invoice Preston Esq. (Alex Winters) returns on this third movie from the franchise, solely now the stoner buddies are married (not to one another) with youngsters and they’ve one final mission: to seek out and report the tune that can save music and unite the world. They’ve 78 minutes to take action.

As they journey all through historical past on their quest, they encounter musical notables like Huge Black Delta, Mastodon and Lamb of God, all of whom seem on the soundtrack.

Weezer teased a snippet from “Starting Of The Finish” on the band’s Twitter earlier this week with lead vocalist Rivers Cuomo riffing on guitar.

Time to be Glorious, dudes – Friday August 14th pic.twitter.com/bVjLBAvDDQ — weezer (@Weezer) August 12, 2020

The tune is now out there throughout digital platforms by way of 10Ok Tasks, which may even be releasing the soundtrack for the movie.

See the tracklist and cowl artwork under:

Huge Black Delta – “Misplaced in Time”

Alec Wigdahl – “Huge Purple Balloon”

Weezer – “Starting Of The Finish (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

Chilly Warfare Children – “Story Of Our Lives”

Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

Huge Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

POORSTACY – “Darkest Night time”

Lamb Of God – “The Loss of life Of Us”

FIDLAR – “Breaker”

Tradition Wars – “Depart Me Alone”

Blame My Youth – “Proper The place You Belong”

Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face The Music”

Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us By Time: The Chemical, Bodily and Organic Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Which means of Which means, Half 1”