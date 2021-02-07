WEi Announces Date For 1st-Ever Comeback + Drops 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars: WEi is making their return later this month!
On February 7 at midnight KST, OUI Leisure’s rookie boy group WEi formally introduced that they’d be making their first-ever comeback on February 24 at 6 p.m. KST. The group, who debuted with “IDENTITY : First Sight” final October, might be returning with their second mini album “IDENTITY : Problem.”
WEi additionally gave followers a primary glimpse of their comeback idea by unveiling their first teaser for the mini album.
Are you excited for WEi’s return?
