WEi Reflects On 2020, Their Debut, Future Hopes, And More

WEi talked about their debut album and shared their objectives for the long run in an interview with Singles journal!

The group made their debut in October with the album “IDENTITY : First Sight,” and the members talked about writing lyrics for the album’s songs and dealing on the efficiency side for the title monitor “TWILIGHT.”

Kim Yo Han stated, “We provide you with concepts by combining tales from our creativeness and actuality.” Kim Jun Search engine marketing shared, “The composer requested for heat vibes so I wrote the lyrics to match that, however I feel I simply scribbled down no matter got here to thoughts because it was my first time. I really feel a bit regretful.”

Kang Seok Hwa added, “I’m working exhausting to create higher materials and to get within the behavior of writing down and recording what involves thoughts.” Jang Dae Hyeon talked about imagining the group onstage, and Kim Dong Han talked about that he was accountable for their efficiency. “I’m the kind to obtain inspiration from our lyrics or to determine how our efficiency seems by contemplating the members’ dancing and visible points,” he stated. Yoo Yong Ha stated that writing lyrics turns into simpler when he thinks of their followers.

The members additionally talked about what they wish to be remembered for. Kim Yo Han expressed his needs to develop into one other individual’s function mannequin, and Kim Jun Search engine marketing stated his dream of reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Kang Seok Hwa wish to be acknowledged for his exhausting work, whereas Kim Dong Han answered that he desires every little thing to be his greatest. Jang Dae Hyeon and Yoo Yong Ha want for WEi to be remembered eternally and for them to set information.

WEi shared their hopes for the long run as they wrap up their 2020. Kim Yo Han stated, “Quite a lot of issues occurred this yr, and I felt pleasure, disappointment, happiness, and ache. The thought of ‘expertise’ could be very particular. Placing that each one collectively, I’d prefer to stroll the ‘flower street’ with our followers sooner or later.”

Kim Jun Search engine marketing expressed his love for the followers as properly. He stated, “I used to be comfortable to have the ability to obtain love from our RUi [WEi’s fandom name], who’re like a present to me.” He additionally shared that it’s a brand new starting for him as he enters his 20s.

Kang Seok Hwa stated, “Probably the most significant day this yr was our debut. I’ll hold working exhausting to enhance.” Kim Dong Han responded, “This didn’t occur in 2020, however I’m so lucky to have met my members. In 2021, I plan on persevering with to work even more durable with them.”

Equally, Yoo Yong Ha described 2020 as a significant yr, and Jang Dae Hyeon stated, “The one factor I’ve left to do is to work exhausting in order that many individuals can get to know WEi.”

WEi’s full interview and pictorial may be discovered within the December situation of Singles journal.

