WEi Reveals Their Official Fandom Name

Rookie boy group WEi has introduced their official identify for followers!

After accepting submissions of concepts for his or her fan membership identify, WEi revealed on November 9 that their fandom will now be generally known as RUi.

It was defined on the group’s fan cafe that the identify was chosen whereas contemplating the outcomes of a fan vote, with the members making the ultimate determination. It’s described that “RU” is the sixteenth of 28 constellations, whereas “WE” is the seventeenth. Identical to “RU” illuminates the place that “WE” will rise to, RUi will shine on and information WEi.

As well as, the identify additionally stands for “R U I?” (“Are you I?”), that means that WEi and RUi are asking the query to verify that they’re one another’s future, or a mirror.

WEi is a brand new boy group that made their debut underneath OUI Leisure in October with “TWILIGHT.”