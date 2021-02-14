WEi Talks About Competition In Music Trade, How They Became Singers, Role Fashions, And More

WEi lately participated in a pictorial and interview for the journal Worldwide bnt!

The interviewer talked about that each one the members had been on survival applications earlier than. Kim Jun Search engine optimisation stated, “Personally, I believe that all of us grew from the expertise. For those who have a look at our expertise earlier than and after, there’s a transparent distinction. We may additionally relate to one another by opening up concerning the difficulties we went via whereas on the present.”

Requested concerning the fierce competitors amongst idol teams within the Korean music business, Kim Yo Han stated, “It’s a tricky query. First, expertise needs to be the inspiration on what’s being constructed. Additionally, I don’t suppose that we lose by way of visuals. I believe that the shut relationship between the members, like relations or like classmates at an all-boys’ faculty, helps to set us aside.”

Kim Dong Han added, “There are a whole lot of occasions after I’m awed on the performances placed on by our seniors and juniors, however we don’t lack in efficiency expertise both. I believe considered one of our strengths is that we are able to strategy our associates with that stage of expertise and confidence.” He added with fun, “I believe our remaining weapon is Kim Jun Search engine optimisation’s attractiveness.”

Kim Yo Han additionally talked a little bit about his bodily stamina, being a former taekwondo athlete. He stated, “It was an enormous assist after I was on Mnet’s ‘Produce X 101.’ I don’t keep in mind feeling bodily drained as soon as throughout the entire program. I believe that folks get accustomed to the setting they’re in. If I examine myself to after I was a competing athlete, I’ve misplaced a whole lot of stamina.”

Jang Dae Hyeon talked about composing music and stated, “It hasn’t been that lengthy since I began. It’s been a little bit over a yr. I used to be capable of problem myself to strive varied issues that I admired in songs that I like. There have been additionally crew members who helped me, so I’m assured that I can enhance.” He added, “I normally use a MIDI program so I principally use piano instrumentals.” Kim Jun Search engine optimisation commented that Jang Dae Hyeon likes the sound of string devices, whereas Kim Yo Han quipped, “He doesn’t write music that’s lower than 150 beats per minute.”

Yoo Yong Ha talked about his choice to pursue a music profession. “I used to be within the first yr of center faculty after I actually determined I wished to change into a singer,” he stated. “Audition applications had been the development again then. I watched Mnet’s ‘Famous person Ok’ and had the objective of successful on that present. After I needed to write down my future objectives for college, I wrote ‘celebrity.’”

Kim Dong Han picked his position mannequin as BTS and stated, “I’ve been a fan of theirs since their debut thus far. I’ve all the time practiced dancing to their songs, to the purpose the place I’ve memorized the choreography for many of their songs.” He picked “I NEED U” because the one he’s most assured in and stated, “It had one of the best response whereas I used to be selling as a part of the dance crew.”

Kang Seok Hwa shared his ideas about self-improvement and stated, “After I stay alone, I’m very clear and tidy, however after I’m residing with the members, it’s not simple to be like that. If issues get too soiled, I’ll clear it up, however I don’t suppose I stay as neatly as I did earlier than.” He added, “I’m the sort to scold myself after I’m engaged on one thing I actually wish to do effectively in. I’m the primary vocalist and I’ve a whole lot of love for music, so it’s one thing that’s essential to me. There are a whole lot of occasions when the members give me compliments that assist me loads in getting me out of my very own head.”

Kim Jun Search engine optimisation shared that his father had given him some memorable recommendation and stated, “I had such a tough time after I first began trainee life. I instructed my dad, ‘I can’t do that. I’m going to go house.’ However my dad stated, ‘I’m not going to open the door for you. Keep in Seoul and stay your life nonetheless you need.’ That’s after I realized I wanted to learn to work laborious at one thing. It’s not like I might acquire something by giving up and going house. I believe that if I went house at the moment, I might have had a whole lot of regrets.”

WEi is presently gearing up for a comeback on February 24 with “IDENTITY: Problem.”

