Weinstein Attorneys Object to Paperwork in Los Angeles Extradition

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys objected on Monday to the paperwork submitted to search his extradition to face intercourse assault and rape fees in Los Angeles.

A decide in Buffalo, N.Y., set an April 30 courtroom date to hear the objections.

Monday’s listening to was solely the second time Weinstein has appeared in courtroom since being sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in jail. He appeared remotely from Wende Correctional Facility, the utmost safety state jail the place he’s serving his sentence. He used a walker, however smiled whereas chatting together with his attorneys earlier than the listening to. He answered a number of easy questions from the decide however in any other case didn’t take part in the continuing.

Los Angeles prosecutors are looking for to have Weinstein introduced to Los Angeles for trial on 11 fees, which may deliver up to 140 years in jail. The extradition course of has been delayed a number of instances during the last yr due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the newest wrinkle, L.A. prosecutors have filed a sealed indictment in opposition to Weinstein. The indictment mirrors the fees which have already been filed, nevertheless it permits prosecutors to keep away from an evidentiary listening to, which might decelerate the method. As soon as Weinstein is introduced to L.A., prosecutors would have 120 days to deliver him to trial.

Fox Information first reported the indictment on Sunday.

Norman Effman, a New York legal professional representing Weinstein, argued that the indictment implies that the extradition request is now old-fashioned.

“I’ve nothing on the indictment stage that exhibits {that a} decide signed this request,” Effman argued.

Colleen Curtin Gable, an assistant D.A. in Erie County, mentioned that Effman’s opposition got here as “just a little little bit of a shock.” She additionally argued {that a} well timed extradition is necessary for all events, together with the victims in the Los Angeles case.

At a press convention following the continuing, Erie County D.A. John Flynn accused Effman of partaking in a “sandbag transfer.”

“Clearly it’s a stalling approach,” Flynn mentioned. “He needs to hold his man right here so long as doable, and stop him from going to California to face what he’s accused of on the market.”

If Choose Kenneth Case approves the extradition request — which is usually a formality — Weinstein would then find a way to enchantment to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who can have 30 days to resolve whether or not to intervene.

Effman additionally instructed that Weinstein may keep in New York and seem remotely for pre-trial proceedings in Los Angeles, however mentioned that request had been turned down.

“We all know the place he’s,” Effman mentioned. “He’s not going wherever.”

Effman additionally argued that Weinstein is affected by a 123 of medical issues, which require in depth remedies. He mentioned that Weinstein has from dental issues, and has had 4 enamel eliminated. Effman mentioned he’s additionally experiencing cardiac points, again points, sleep apnea, and is sort of legally blind.

Effman mentioned that Weinstein’s Los Angeles attorneys had been looking for to work out a take care of the D.A.’s workplace on extradition. These negotiations have failed.

Effman was given till April 20 to file his objections in writing. The Erie County D.A.’s workplace will reply by April 27.

Weinstein’s attorneys filed an enchantment of his conviction in New York final week, arguing that the decide ought to have disqualified a juror who had written a novel coping with themes of sexual predation.