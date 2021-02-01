Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy Lawyers Get $26 Million and Counting

The attorneys and professionals within the Weinstein Co. chapter case have acquired $26 million in charges to date, significantly greater than the $17.1 million that Harvey Weinstein’s victims will obtain.

The authorized payments are nonetheless coming in, and will doubtless exhaust the $3.3 million remaining within the firm’s accounts, based on testimony from Robert Peck, the corporate’s former controller.

The charges characterize a large chunk of the price of resolving the case, however have acquired far much less consideration than the payouts to different stakeholders.

Final Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Choose Mary Walrath authorized a $35.2 million settlement, which incorporates the $17.1 million fund that might be paid out to greater than 50 of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct accusers. The plan, which is funded by insurance coverage insurance policies, may even pay $9.7 million to cowl protection prices for Weinstein Co. administrators and officers, and $8.4 million to the corporate’s commerce collectors, together with regulation companies and different leisure firms.

The ladies with essentially the most critical allegations — rape or sexual assault — might be paid one thing within the vary of $500,000 to $1 million. Whereas not insignificant, that’s a lot lower than they might obtain if the corporate have been solvent. Likewise, the commerce collectors will get only a small fraction of what they’re owed.

However beneath chapter regulation, the legal professionals and professionals who labored on the case might be paid near the total quantity billed. Consultants within the area mentioned they weren’t stunned by the price quantity.

“Is it a staggeringly excessive quantity? Completely,” mentioned Nancy Rapoport, a regulation professor on the College of Nevada, Las Vegas. “Does it shock me for a giant case? Completely not.”

Lynn LoPucki, a regulation professor at UCLA, has tracked charges in chapter circumstances for many years, and waged a lonely battle to attempt to rein them in. Requested in regards to the Weinstein Co. charges, he mentioned, “They’re excessive. They’re excessive in all chapter circumstances, as a result of there’s nobody controlling them.”

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, the debtor’s lead counsel, has billed greater than $12.4 million in charges and bills. Paul Zumbro, the agency associate who has performed a lot of the speaking in Delaware chapter courtroom, has billed the debtor on the price of $1,725 an hour — a considerable hike from the $1,360 an hour he was billing when the case started practically three years in the past. In complete, Cravath has billed greater than $12.4 million in charges and bills.

The connection between Cravath and the Weinstein Co. dates from earlier than the corporate’s collapse. In 2017, two Cravath attorneys — Karin DeMasi and Evan Chesler — represented the corporate in a distribution dispute. The agency continued to characterize the corporate in litigation in opposition to Harvey Weinstein after he was fired in October 2017.

Richards, Layton and Finger, primarily based in Wilmington, was introduced in to characterize the corporate as “native counsel” within the Delaware chapter courtroom. That agency, which advertises itself as Delaware’s largest, has billed one other $4.4 million. And Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones has billed greater than $4.8 million to characterize the committee of unsecured collectors, which included three commerce collectors and two sexual misconduct claimants.

Debra Grassgreen, a senior associate at Pachulski Stang who billed on the price of $1,095 an hour, instructed the courtroom on the affirmation listening to that she had had emotional conversations with lots of the ladies. She argued that the settlement was greatest deal the victims have been prone to get.

“These ladies want closure,” she mentioned.

However the opponents of the deal argued that it provided safety to Weinstein and his cohorts, who in any other case may face civil legal responsibility for allegations that they enabled his abuses. The settlement bars anybody — even those that opposed the chapter plan — from suing Weinstein Co. board members Bob Weinstein, Tarak Ben Ammar, James Dolan, Richard Koenigsberg, Marc Lasry, Lance Maerov, Jeff Sackman, Tim Sarnoff, Paul Tudor Jones, and Dirk Ziff. It additionally protects ex-Weinstein Co. staff Frank Gil, David Glasser, and Barbara Schneeweiss from legal responsibility.

The deal additionally additionally provides accusers a strong inducement to settle their claims in opposition to Weinstein. A claims examiner will evaluation every lady’s allegations and divide up the sufferer’s fund primarily based on some extent scale. However with a purpose to get the total quantity, the accusers should relinquish any civil claims in opposition to Harvey Weinstein. In the event that they refuse, they may forfeit 75% of the award.

The objectors argued the deal granted Weinstein the advantage of discharging a legal responsibility, with out forcing him to declare private chapter or forfeit his personal property.

“They’re successfully defending Harvey Weinstein. That’s what the entire backside line on this state of affairs is,” LoPucki mentioned. “Why is the chapter courtroom defending Harvey Weinstein? Harvey’s not in chapter. Why is he getting the identical advantages he would get if he did file chapter?”