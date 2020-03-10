Weinstein Defense Team Cites Charitable Work, Asks for Five-Year Sentence

Harvey Weinstein’s protection crew requested a decide on Monday to condemn him to 5 years in jail, the statutory minimal for two counts of rape and sexual assault.

In a seven-page sentencing memo, the protection recounted Weinstein’s charitable contributions and his assist for social causes. Additionally they argued that Weinstein has already acquired a harsh societal sanction.

“Mr. Weinstein can not stroll outdoors with out being heckled, he has misplaced his means to earn a dwelling, merely put, his fall from grace has been historic, maybe unmatched within the age of social media,” the attorneys wrote.” Deserved or not, that is definitely a novel and intensely extreme consequence that Mr. Weinstein needed to endure, and within the age of social media and given his fame, nearly unequalled when in comparison with another defendant within the state of New York if not nationally.”

Justice James Burke is ready to condemn Weinstein on Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Courtroom. He may resist 29 years in jail, although observers have mentioned he’s extra more likely to get 10-15 years.

On Friday, Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzzi filed her personal 11-page memorandum, through which she documented 36 extra uncharged allegations starting from sexual assault to office harassment and bullying.

“These acts, seen within the totality, set up that all through his whole grownup skilled life, defendant has displayed a staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity,” Illuzzi wrote.

Within the protection memo, attorneys Damon Cheronis, Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala urged the decide to ignore the uncharged allegations. They argued that the allegations — which weren’t attributed by title — haven’t been confirmed, and lots of are irrelevant to the conduct Weinstein was convicted of.

The memo additionally cited Weinstein’s age and ailing well being, arguing {that a} lengthier sentence could be tantamount to a life time period.

The protection additionally cited the “sophisticated” nature of the relationships Weinstein had with the 2 victims within the case, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, and famous that Weinstein has been subjected to humiliation throughout the trial. The memo additionally made word of Weinstein’s younger kids, ages six and 9.

“His life story, his accomplishments, and struggles, are merely exceptional and shouldn’t be disregarded in whole due to the jury’s verdict,” the attorneys wrote.

Weinstein is predicted to attraction the decision after the sentence is issued.