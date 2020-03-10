Weinstein Judge Lectures Would-be Juror Over Bad Tweet

A person who tweeted in regards to the Harvey Weinstein case throughout jury choice, suggesting he might leverage the publicity to advertise his personal novel, confronted the decide in court docket Tuesday morning.

Howard Mittelmark received off with a stern lecture, after Justice James Burke had threatened him with jail time and a high quality for tweeting in regards to the case in mid-January when he was introduced in as a potential juror.

In a since-deleted tweet from earlier this 12 months, Mittelmark wrote, “If anybody is aware of how an individual would possibly hypothetically leverage serving on the jury of a high-profile case to advertise their new novel…dm me, please.”

On the time, Weinstein’s protection workforce filed a movement to alert the court docket of the tweet, saying that Mittelmark was wanting to be seated on the jury, solely to advertise his ebook. All through jury choice, Weinstein’s attorneys argued that the method to search out truthful and neutral jurors was primarily inconceivable due to the high-profile nature of the case and the general public curiosity of their consumer.

“I’m asking you to retain a lawyer and return to this courtroom on Tuesday March 10, 2020, with an legal professional to indicate trigger why I shouldn’t discover you in contempt. You face a high quality and as much as 30 days in jail,” the decide instructed Mittelmark in January.

Mittelmark confirmed up in a go well with to court docket on Tuesday morning together with his legal professional, Joel Cohen, for the court docket session that lasted 5 minutes. He made a press release to the decide, apologizing for violating the principles of jury choice and stating it was not his “intent to take action once I wrote that tweet.”

“I do need to impress upon you that you simply flagrantly violated the directions to all potential jurors to not talk about the case on social media,” Burke stated, emphasizing that his tweet “put jury choice into jeopardy” and “made the complete course of harder.”

“I hope that now, you belief and perceive the jury choice isn’t a joke…. and that your actions have been severe and utterly unjustifiable. If you end up referred to as once more for jury service, I belief that you’ll take the obligations severely,” the decide stated.

A couple of days forward of his court docket session, Mittelmark wrote an apology letter to the decide, which Selection obtained (connected beneath). On his manner out of the legal courthouse, Mittelmark didn’t make any additional remark to the small group of reporters who confirmed up.

One other novelist finally was seated on the jury — a lady who wrote a ebook about predatory older males. Weinstein’s workforce has stated that feminine juror would be the foundation of their enchantment, following Wednesday’s sentencing.

The jury was comprised of seven males and 5 girls, who discovered Weinstein responsible on two prices of a legal intercourse act and rape within the third-degree and never responsible on three prices, together with sexual predatory assault.

Weinstein is at the moment staying on the medical unit at Riker’s Island. In a memo on Monday, his authorized workforce requested the decide sentence him to 5 years in jail, the statutory minimal for 2 counts of rape and sexual assault, citing a long time of charitable work. The prosecutors, alternatively, requested a a lot harsher sentence, urging the decide to take a look at a long time of sexual assault and abuse allegations.

Mittelmark’s court docket date comes simply someday earlier than Weinstein is due in court docket for his sentencing the place he faces as much as 29 years in jail.

Right here is Howard Mittelmark’s letter, furnished by his legal professional:

Pricey Judge Burke:

I write with respect to your order that I seem earlier than you with counsel to indicate trigger why I shouldn’t be held in contempt of Court docket.

Please perceive that I deeply remorse having posted the tweet that brings me right here in the present day. I meant no disrespect to you and didn’t consciously disregard your admonition to not talk about the case on social media. After I posted the tweet, I didn’t assume it constituted discussing the case. I didn’t deliberately disobey or disregard your directions. Had I believed the tweet would generate the response it did, I wouldn’t have executed it. I now acknowledge that doing so was poor judgment on my half. I took my duty as a juror very severely and needed to do the fitting factor by serving when referred to as. What occurs on this Court docket is much extra vital than any novel I’ve written, and I might by no means have chosen to intrude with or complicate the trial for any motive in any respect, not to mention for one thing as unimportant and inappropriate as self-promotion. I remorse that I managed to try this, and I’m really sorry for any delay I brought about. It goes towards how I feel an individual ought to behave.

The tweet was an ill-considered joke, which was fully at my very own expense, as a result of attempting to promote a novel that manner could be each ridiculous and determined and wouldn’t work. It amounted to me poking enjoyable at myself, however with out intending to take action, I made myself a complication in an important case, and I apologize for that. If I might undo it, I might. I deleted the tweet inside twenty-four hours, after just a few individuals prompt that I had exercised dangerous judgment in posting it, and I spotted that they have been proper. I’ve misplaced a number of sleep regretting that tweet and the implications I’m going through.

Moreover, Your Honor, I apologize to you personally. It isn’t in my nature to make anybody’s job more durable, and I’m sorry I added an extra complication to yours.

Lastly, whereas I very a lot hope you received’t sentence me to jail for my lapse in judgment, I additionally ask that when you select to impose a high quality, you take into account that hiring a lawyer has already been a considerable expense for my spouse and me. I’ve nice respect for this establishment, and I genuinely remorse that my actions have made it vital for me to be right here in the present day, taking on extra of your time and the Court docket’s sources. Thanks to your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Howard Mittelmark