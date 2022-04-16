Weird West announces its number of players and advances its roadmap with free content

The Devolver title has been released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox this past March 31.

After a delayed delay of just over two months, the new game of Raphael Colantonio and his team in WolfEye Studios It ended up landing on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 31. But Weird West not only came out on those platforms and now, but has been part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog from day one.

This fact is precisely what may have affected the sales of the game, but we were all convinced that it would boost the number of users who tried it by not having to pay an additional cost. However, Devolver Digital, the publisher, has confirmed that the title enjoys 400,000 playersa figure that is not very high if we take into account that the Microsoft service has more and more millions of subscribers.

An event about zombies is now availableWaiting to see how it fares in the coming months, the development team has shared their roadmap for the coming weeks, which allows us to know what new features will be incorporated. The first event is now available and turns your Wild West into a land full of zombies. We can see a short video that they have shared to see how we should deal with this apocalypse:

On the other hand, at the end of the short trailer they leave clues about the plans for the nearest future. Like the zombie event, everything is free for the user and, in addition to an undetailed content pack, later it is specified that another event called Caged Ones will arrive and, along with it, a new game mode called Nimpossible, which aims to have a high difficulty. The plans of the study also include incorporating mods, so we will have to be vigilant.

Weird West es un action rpg that makes us live the stories of an atypical group of heroes, facing gunmen and fantastic creatures in the Wild West. In his analysis of Weird West, Alejandro Pascual said that it is a systemic game where freedom and interaction between elements Is the order of the day. However, it is not without its problems, as the combat mechanics are not very refined and the level design is not intricate, but it manages to captivate you if you fall into a specific player profile.

