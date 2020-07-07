Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung And Kim Doyeon To Star In New Web Drama Together

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon have been forged in an online drama collectively!

The net drama is titled “Melo, Not Solo” (literal title) and tells the story of Bong Joo Yi (Choi Yoojung) and Ji Yeon Search engine optimisation (Kim Doyeon), two faculty college students who’ve by no means dated anybody of their lives. They each graduated from all-girls faculties in center college and highschool, and they’re enrolled in a ladies’s college. They one way or the other find yourself dwelling in a share home with three males, they usually lastly discover the primary romance of their lives.

Bong Joo Yi, performed by Choi Yoojung, is an easygoing character who laughs loads when she’s amongst different feminine pals, however she freezes up round guys and turns into unable to say something.

Kim Doyeon’s character Ji Yeon Search engine optimisation’s stylish look stands in stark distinction together with her clumsy and child-like character. Although she doesn’t appear like it, she falls in love very simply.

As a result of Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung are same-aged pals in actual life, their appearing as pals within the drama is already anticipated to be an correct illustration of a real friendship. Choi Yoojung made her appearing debut earlier this yr with the online drama “Solid: The Golden Age of Insiders,” and Kim Doyeon is at present starring within the net drama “Pop Out Boy!” with Kim Min Kyu from “Produce X 101.”

“Melo, Not Solo” might be produced by Whynot Media and launched on KOK TV’s YouTube channel within the second half of this yr.

