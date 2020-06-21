Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung Jokes About Her Resemblance To IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung and IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri impressed followers as soon as once more with their bodily resemblance!

Ever since Jo Yu Ri first entered the highlight as a contestant on Mnet’s “Idol Faculty,” viewers took discover of her uncanny resemblance to Choi Yoojung, and the idols have since delighted followers by putting up an lovely friendship.

Nonetheless, it’s not solely followers that suppose the 2 woman group members look alike—Choi Yoojung thinks so too!

In a latest Instagram put up, the Weki Meki member shared a number of cute images of herself along with her well-known doppelganger and playfully joked that they could possibly be sisters. Choi Yoojung wrote within the caption, “Ought to I be Jo Yoojung, or do you wish to be Choi Yu Ri?”

She additionally displayed her affection for the youthful idol by writing, “Along with cute Yu Ri.”

Do you suppose Choi Yoojung and Jo Yu Ri look alike?