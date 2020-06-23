Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon And Kim Min Kyu Talk About Acting Alongside Each Other In “Pop Out Boy!”

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and Kim Min Kyu opened up about working collectively on the net drama “Pop Out Boy!”

“Pop Out Boy!” is an online drama based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title and tells the story of Chun Nam Wook (performed by Kim Min Kyu), the male protagonist of a long-running manhwa (Korean comedian) who steps into the actual world. There, he crosses paths with highschool pupil Han Solar Nyeo (performed by Kim Doyeon), who occurs to share the identical face and title as the feminine protagonist of Chun Nam Wook’s manhwa.

When requested to price their expertise working collectively, Kim Doyeon stated, “I’d give it 100 out of 100,” and “The longer we labored collectively, the extra we every turned just like our characters and the higher our chemistry turned.” She confirmed affection for her character Han Solar Nyeo and stated their personalities are related as she stated, “I’m additionally not good at dealing with embarrassing issues,” and added, “Kim Min Kyu is de facto nice at bringing out Chun Nam Wook’s humor. I feel he did an incredible job.”

Kim Min Kyu said, “I received extra comfy with Kim Doyeon as time glided by and I used to be capable of really feel extra at dwelling with my performing. I hope individuals will anticipate the chemistry between Han Solar Nyeo and Chun Nam Wook.” He added, “Kim Doyeon has such an awesome character and she or he actually saved the ambiance energetic on set. Because of her, I used to be capable of really feel comfy on set and I’m actually grateful to her.”

The pair additionally picked what individuals ought to look out for within the upcoming net drama. Kim Min Kyu selected how the connection and feelings between Han Solar Nyeo and Chun Nam Wook adjustments and stated, “After all, watching how additionally they work together with Noh Ye Joon (Choi Hyun Wook), Park Min Jung (Han Ji Hyo), and Yoon Eana (Lim Bo Ra) shall be one thing to look out for.” Kim Doyeon stated, “The 5 characters create an incredible vitality collectively, regardless of how we’re paired. In search of every of their charms will make the drama much more enjoyable.”

“Pop Out Boy!” will premiere as an online drama on June 25 at 7 p.m. KST on Playlist’s YouTube channel, the place it’ll air on Thursdays and Sundays. The drama will even air on MBC Dramanet beginning on July 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)