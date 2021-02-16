Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon Confirmed To Join Girl’s Day’s Hyeri And Jang Ki Yong In New tvN Romance Drama

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon can be becoming a member of Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong within the new tvN drama “Horrifying Cohabitation” (literal title)!

On February 16, a supply from Kim Doyeon’s company Fantagio shared, “Kim Doyeon has been solid within the position of Kye Search engine optimization Woo in tvN’s ‘Horrifying Cohabitation,’ which is scheduled to air within the first half of 2021, and can proceed to comply with the trail of an idol actor.”

The upcoming drama is predicated on a webtoon of the identical title a couple of 22-year-old feminine faculty scholar named Lee Dam (Hyeri) who by accident swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), who was near reaching his objective of changing into human. If a human swallows the marble, they will solely stay for one yr, and the marble will break, stopping the gumiho from changing into human. Thus, Shin Woo Yeo suggests residing collectively to Lee Dam, starting their surprising romance. In addition to Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri, the drama may even star Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, and Bae In Hyuk.

Kim Doyeon can be taking part in Kye Search engine optimization Woo, the youthful sister of the good-looking Kye Solar Woo (Bae In Hyuk), who has a one-sided crush on Lee Dam. Kye Search engine optimization Woo is a highschool scholar who’s mature past her age. She makes level-headed judgements and doles out recommendation with none mercy, making the drama much more vigorous along with her refreshing feedback that don’t sugarcoat the reality.

This can be Kim Doyeon’s first time starring in a TV miniseries since her debut. Beforehand, Kim Doyeon started performing by the 2018 internet drama “Quick,” and he or she starred in “Pop Out Boy” and “Single & Able to Mingle.”

Kim Doyeon made her debut as a member of I.O.I after starring in Mnet’s “Produce 101” in 2016. Following her actions with I.O.I, Kim Doyeon debuted as a member of Weki Meki, and he or she has been selling actively in each music and performing since then.

Whilst you look ahead to Kim Doyeon’s new drama, watch her in “Single & Able to Mingle” beneath:

