Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon Confirmed To Play Jun Ji Hyun’s Younger Counterpart In New Drama

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon will likely be starring in a brand new drama quickly!

On February 23, News1 reported that Kim Doyeon joined tvN’s new drama “Mount Jiri” (working title) and lately completed filming. Her company Fantagio confirmed the information, saying, “It’s true that Kim Doyeon will likely be starring in ‘Mount Jiri.’”

“Mount Jiri” is a thriller drama about individuals who climb by way of the mysterious and unexplored areas of Mount Jiri, the most important mountain on the South Korean mainland. Jun Ji Hyun stars as Search engine optimization Yi Kang, a high ranger at Mount Jiri Nationwide Park, and Joo Ji Hoon stars as her rookie companion Kang Hyun Jo. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who wrote Netflix’s “Kingdom” sequence, and Lee Eung Bok, who directed “Mr. Sunshine.”

Kim Doyeon will painting Search engine optimization Yi Kang in her youthful days. Followers are trying ahead to her appearing on this star-studded drama, particularly since she is enjoying Jun Ji Hyun’s youthful counterpart.

Beforehand, Kim Doyeon started appearing by way of the 2018 internet drama “Quick,” and he or she appeared in “Pop Out Boy” and “Single & Able to Mingle.”

Kim Doyeon made her debut as a member of I.O.I after starring in Mnet’s “Produce 101” in 2016. Following her actions with I.O.I, Kim Doyeon debuted as a member of Weki Meki, and he or she has been selling actively in each music and appearing since then.

