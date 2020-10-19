Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon Shares Photo Taken With BLACKPINK’s Jennie Backstage

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie confirmed off their placing visuals in a brand new backstage photograph!

On October 18, Kim Doyeon shared a photograph taken with the BLACKPINK member backstage on SBS’s “Inkigayo.” Within the caption, she wrote, “We’re the LOVESICK COOL GIRLS,” referencing BLACKPINK’s new title observe “Lovesick Ladies” and Weki Meki’s new single “Cool.”

BLACKPINK took the win that day on “Inkigayo” with “Lovesick Ladies.”

The 2 idols have confirmed off their friendship earlier than, usually sharing backstage images from music reveals. On Instagram Tales, Jennie defined that the 2 had grow to be shut after being on music reveals collectively.

Supply (1)