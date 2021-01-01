Welcome 2021: The new dawn of the new year, the sun brought new hopes, the birds also sang songs

Welcome 2021, New Year: On the arrival of New Year 2021, the rays of the sun have come on the land of the country on Friday morning with new hopes. On the new dawn of the new year in India, the sun is sending a message of new faith and confidence. Also Read – New Year 2021 Relationship Resolutions: Take these resolutions in the new year, married life will be happy

While flying in the sky, the birds are also singing the song of the festival of life, tweeting in the welcome of the first rays of the sun on the new year. Also Read – New Year 2021 faded – Night Curfew and public events banned in many cities due to Corona

#WATCH | Guwahati in the state of Assam experiences the first sunrise of the new year of 2021 pic.twitter.com/6Kg9wBPCU7 Also Read – New Year 2021 Resolution Ideas: Take this special resolution in the new year, there will be no problem in future – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Let us all hope that everyone can get rid of the sad memories of the year 2020 and that everyone can start their new, new, beautiful, beautiful and divine life once again with new resolutions.

– The first sunrise of the new year of 2021 has been experienced in Guwahati, Assam state.

– New Year is welcomed on the banks of the holy Salila Ganga with the mantras of the Vedas in Kashi. The Ganga Aarti is being performed on the first day of 2021 at Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Aarti was performed at Assi Ghat in Varanasi on the occasion of New Year. # NewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/MTTx7eD9yX – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 1, 2021

The bells of temples, Ajan from the temple, Prayers in the churches, Sabad Kirtan are heard in the gurudwaras all over the country.

People are exchanging messages from AMS on the phone from social media since last night.

The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has tweeted and greeted the countrymen for the new year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and greeted the countrymen for the new year. pic.twitter.com/qLGSGnb0HP – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 1, 2021

The Gurudwara Bangla Sahib of Delhi was lit for the start of New Year 2021. One devotee said, “We pray for this year that this pain is greatly reduced. We hope that prosperity touches everyone’s life.

#WATCH Dense fog, reduced visibility witnessed in Delhi on the first day of the new year; visuals from Mundka pic.twitter.com/IkgMdUi7is – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 4 ° C and the maximum temperature will be 19 ° C.

#WATCH Dense fog, reduced visibility witnessed in Delhi on the first day of the new year; visuals from Mundka pic.twitter.com/IkgMdUi7is – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

