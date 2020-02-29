Bitcoin Magazine is the proud host of the Bitcoin 2020 conference being held in San Francisco on March 27th and 28th, 2020.

Welcome to Bitcoin 2020, a one-of-a-kind competitors celebrating the primary mild of a model new technological paradigm and the counterculture behind it.

Bitcoin is prepared further than merely money; it is a movement rooted inside the debatable idea of freedom. Its first adopters have been champions of liberty, privateness, sound money and cryptography, and it’s these very concepts that have united a numerous and world group of cypherpunks, entrepreneurs, YouTube streamers, billionaires, mommy bloggers, athletes, pirates, mathematicians, makers, skate boarders and so many further… This workforce of misfits, rebels and pioneers represents a gaggle unfold all through all ages, continents and identities.

I’ve described our imaginative and prescient for Bitcoin 2020 sooner than: an annual amassing place for Bitcoiners to neighborhood, uncover and encourage every completely different. We’ve modified stuffy lodge lobbies with half pipes and beer gardens — this match is for the group, no longer Wall Facet street. After we meet in San Francisco, it’s going to be to have a superb time the period that has given us so much hope for the long term.

We at BTC Media and Bitcoin Magazine are commemorated to play our part on this grand experiment, and we take the responsibility of internet hosting this annual pilgrimage considerably (nevertheless no longer too considerably, clearly). We ask our attendees, audio system and sponsors to recognize the ethos of the event, to look after decorum (when acceptable) and to regard every completely different kindly.

Our goal is to ship probably the most environment friendly Bitcoin-focused content material materials in primarily probably the most Bitcoin-friendly mannequin — there are lots of platforms for various topics. Each of our audio system has agreed to think about non-forked, Nakamoto Consensus Bitcoin (BTC).

Everyone knows that you would have some questions on Bitcoin 2020, so we’ve preemptively replied a few of them beneath.

First and Vital… Coronavirus

We’re rigorously monitoring the placement as a result of it evolves, and we’re following all CDC guidance to be sure that we make use of best possible practices. With that said, we’re full-steam ahead to host Bitcoin 2020 on March 27 and 28 and are nonetheless on tempo to promote out the event.

Right here’s a sample guidelines of preventive measures that we’ll have the option to be taking to be certain that the effectively being and safety of attendees, in no particular order:

There could be hand sanitizer (confirmed to kill coronavirus) stations all through the venue and we’re operating on providing sanitization swag as neatly

Now we’ve got employed a certified enterprise cleaning company to wash all through the venue and wipe down commonplace areas comparable to railings, stations, tables, and so forth.

We are able to have medical group of workers on website (which could have always been the case)

Our Chinese language language companions could be participating remotely (we now have some creative ideas inside the works proper right here) besides they’ve world group of workers who can attend

The day gone by, The Wall Facet street Journal printed a whole article with thoughtful pointers to keep in mind when touring. It references the CDC three-level warning machine.

It’s in my nature to make a few jokes and loosen up any situation, nevertheless we’re taking this very considerably and might provide updates may have to points commerce significantly. Immediately to the thrill stuff…

How Is Bitcoin 2020 Different Than Bitcoin 2019?

Bitcoin 2019 was as soon as the beta mannequin of our biggest-ever Bitcoin conference. Bitcoin 2020 is 1.zero.

Final yr, we’d have appreciated to look whether or not or not this idea would even work. This yr, we’re putting out a product that will blow you away. Bitcoin 2020 is on tempo to promote out, with over three,000 attendees.

Final yr, we found that folk had an urge for meals for further of a festival-style match, so this yr we’re together with a block birthday celebration, an SF Bitcoin week chock-full of actions and events, Whale Evening time (with barely poker fun), an dependable afterparty and a rooftop halfpipe that the one and handiest Tony Hawk could be demoing on alongside together with his buddies. This yr, we shall be in a position to be utilizing all of the venue, no longer merely parts of it.

We moreover wanted to assemble on one of many important successes of remaining yr, so we’ve reworked the paintings gallery and given it some devoted home, maxed out the swag retailer so to depart B20 as the ultimate Bitcoiner and expanded the Lightning Arcade so to play video video games and compete with buddies (and probably win some sats). We’ve even found some ways to reward you unfastened sats so that your bitcoin wallets can depart the conference barely fatter than after they entered.

Within the occasion you’re an creative type, we’ve pushed out some demanding conditions you should have to think about taking up as neatly: Design your Bitcoin fortress, create a Bitcoin advertising marketing campaign advert, assemble a Bitcoin software program or memeify a Bitcoin t-shirt. We’d like to unencumber those golden ideas which could be sitting inside the heads of Bitcoin followers, and we’ve got some fantastic prizes to help sweeten the deal (in case worthwhile, itself, isn’t sweet enough).

Does Bitcoin (BTC) Need Its Private Devoted Conference?

That’s a foolish question. Bitcoin is the one most fascinating issue going down on the planet these days — in spite of everything it needs a conference! With so many good of us from all around the world operating to present their visions into realities, it’s mandatory to uncover a time and place to return together and have a superb time our development. We created Bitcoin 2020 to operate a platform for the group; a spot the place Bitcoiners can meet and alter ideas with of us no longer found on Twitter, make new buddies, pitch merchants, land jobs and spark ideas — there’s not the rest adore it.

In spite of everything, the rest of the sector needs to perceive what Bitcoin is really about, as instructed through Bitcoiners (no longer “professionals”). Bitcoin 2020 is a beachhead to broadcast our ideas and values to the broader world. There could be predominant bulletins, cultural icons, state-of-the-art activations and provocative ideas which could be unattainable to overlook about.

Sounds Cool! Can I Shill My Favorite Shitcoin There?!

Onerous no. Bitcoin 2020 is regarding the ideas, merchandise, period, custom and folk behind Bitcoin, and handiest Bitcoin. This isn’t the place to discuss how scalable your next-gen perpetual motion protocol is as compared to Bitcoin, how “good” your permissioned database is or how Bitcoin is solely blockchain 1.zero. All the stage of this conference is to exhibit what may additionally be constructed on Bitcoin and the best way enormous its doable is.

Good contracts are cool. DeFi is compelling. Stablecoins … meh. Pepe Cash and CryptoKitties are hilarious. Proof of life is neat. Sidechains, CoinJoin, Layer 2, Layer three, Layer 99, the guidelines is occurring. There are so many cool concepts that could be constructed on Bitcoin, and all are on matter as long as they’re being constructed on the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol and don’t require a tough fork to remodel reality.

Love Ethereum? No Draw back! Reserve it for Devcon. @Vitalik @FluffyPony @CharlesHoskinson @DanLarimer and @RogerVer are all invited and welcome to Bitcoin 2020, nevertheless they may have to come prepared to speak about BTC, and handiest BTC.

Can I Shill My Coin If I Sponsor With Masses and Quite a few Money?

Sadly, no. Up to we’d love to present your near-worthless coin into sweet, sweet sats, this match is only for initiatives with a companies or merchandise that makes use of Bitcoin or makes Bitcoin further useful. We’re no longer proper right here to judge your token facet hustle — we’re capitalists, in any case… nevertheless we handiest care about what you’re doing for/with Bitcoin — something is off matter. Jealous and sobbing because of we grew to grow to be away your sponsorship inquiry this yr? The restore is straightforward: Use that ICO money to do one factor good for Bitcoin, then tell us about that subsequent yr.

Nevertheless Bitcoin Satoshi’s Imaginative and prescient Cash Classic Is the Precise Bitcoin!

This conference is prepared non-forked, Nakamoto Consensus Bitcoin (BTC). We shall be in a position to respect variations of opinion about Bitcoin forks, nevertheless there is only one Bitcoin. That’s what we’re proper right here to speak about. BIPs that require laborious forks are thought to be off matter. Bitcoin is BTC. Adore it or hate it, nevertheless no stage in debating it. /shrug

I Can’t Wait to Confront [Enter Name Here] About How Large of a Rip-off [Enter Company Here] Is and Drive Them to Express regret to Twitter for [Enter BIP Here].

This isn’t Stalinist Russia. There could be no compelled apologies, public lashings or reparations. While at Bitcoin 2020, if only for a second, let the earlier be up to now; your savage assaults will pack merely as so much zing on Crypto Twitter after the fact. Only some of us attending the conference will agree on 100 % of things. Ultimately, unified thought doesn’t make for a wonderful market of ideas. There are a handful of audio system and sponsors who I’m constructive could be debatable — nevertheless all of them have devoted to following our ethos, and we’re happy they’ve one factor treasured to contribute to the dialog.

Probably it’s going to be while you’re paying consideration to a thought-provoking panel, probably while you’re combating it out inside the Lightning Arcade, or probably while you’re kicking it inside the beer garden with a couple of of your new Bitcoin buddies, nevertheless sometime, if we do our exercise correct and also you come again to the event able to work collaboratively as an alternative of hauling earlier baggage, you would merely catch a fleeting glimpse of the paranormal world to return.

See you in San Francisco!

David Bailey

