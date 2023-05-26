Welcome To Eden Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Welcome to Eden is a psychological thriller that centres on a group of young people who are drawn to the enigmatic Eden island by their beautiful leader Astrid.

As time goes on, what at first seemed like an invitation to the promised land turns out to be a jail in the midst of nowhere, with the cult’s sinister intentions becoming increasingly obvious.

The second season of the well-liked Spanish television show Welcome To Eden is now under production. With its selection of shows from all genres, Netflix never ceases to wow us.

Additionally, Netflix includes shows that are based on our emotional changes. Therefore, Welcome to Eden represents a wonderful choice if you’re itching to catch up on a thriller series. Continue reading to learn more about Welcome to Eden Season 2.

Joaqun Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez created the Netflix original thriller series Welcome to Eden.

Many people are eagerly expecting Welcome to Eden Season 3 given its success. On May 6, 2022, it had its formal debut.

The show’s second season, that will air on April 21st, 2023, was renewed by Netflix on May 25th, 2022. Naturally, you can count on us to keep you updated on every aspect of a potential third season.

Guillermo López Sánchez and Joaqun Górriz developed the relatively new online series Welcome to Eden, which was also directed by Daniel Benmayor was Menna Fité and produced by Brutal Media.

IMDb gave this Spanish mystery drama a score of 5.6 while Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 80%. Earlier, Netflix featured popular Spanish television shows including Money Heist and Elite.

Welcome to Eden lagged behind them in certain ways. The third season of Welcome to Eden may be renewed by Netflix once its first two seasons are released.

Joaqun Górriz and Guillermo López are the creators of the sci-fi drama series Welcome to Eden, a Spanish Netflix original. The Brutal Media-produced series was shot in Teruel province as well as in the amazing islands of Lanzarote und San Sebastián.

Many excellent films and television shows are available on Netflix. There is scarcely any genre this streaming behemoth hasn’t invested in, whether it is sci-fi, thrills, or rom-coms.

The second-most viewed Netflix series, Welcome to Eden, has a sizable following worldwide.

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Release Date

Before analysing the whole data and reaching a final choice, Netflix could still hold off until the initial excitement around the premiere of the new season has subsided.

We anticipate the release of Welcome to Eden season 3 in late 2024, if Netflix orders another sequel.

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Cast

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa

Berta Castañé as Gaby

Albert Baró as Aldo

Lola Rodríguez as Maika

Guillermo Pfening [es] as Erik

Begoña Vargas as Bel

Sergio Momo [es] as Nico

Ana Mena as Judit

Berta Vázquez as Claudia

Dariam Coco [es] às Eva

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid

Belinda as África

Irene Dev as Alma

Tomy Aguilera as Charly

Alex Pastrana as Ulises

Diego Garisa as Ibón

Jason Fernández [es] as David

Óscar Foronda as Ernesto

Josean Bengoetxea [es] as Pete

Joan Pedrola as Orson

Carlos Soroa [es] as Eloy

Ana Wagener

Eudald Font

Claudia Trujillo

Blanca Romero

César Mateo [es]

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Trailer

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Plot

The plot is focused on a group of young people who are well-known influencers. They get an invitation to a gathering on a far-off island.

The joyful influencers arrive to the island anticipating a wonderful celebration, but they are unaware that they have been abducted by an organisation known as Eden.

This organisation is committed to bringing about global change. At first, the island gives the influencers the impression that they are in paradise, but soon they find that the island is really the home of a cult that is out to transform the globe.

In order to get away from her uncaring parents, Zoe chooses to accept her invite to the island party. Judith, her closest friend, comes along even though she wasn’t invited.

Each person received a bracelet with lights when they arrived at the island. They also received a beverage called Blue Eden. They torture anybody who disobeys them in retaliation. Judith sees this act of cruelty.

Unaware that she has awakened, Zoe discovers that there are only four other people on the whole island. Judith is being whisked away by someone else in the meanwhile.

We’ll take Zoe and the other four—Africa, Ibon, Aldo, and Charly—to their own rooms. A lot of individuals who were stranded on the tiny island before her, including her housemates, are introduced to Zoe.

She hears many spooky tales from them. She hasn’t seen Judith in a few hours, so while she listens with them, she becomes increasingly concerned for her.

When Zoa hears other people’s experiences and shares her own, she understands that everyone had some kind of issue that drove them for this island party to escape their routine lives.

She becomes anxious when she learns of Aldo’s absence. She is startled by the disappearances of Judith and Aldo and begins to question the party’s true motives.

Like the previous season, “Welcome to Eden”‘s second season ends on a cliffhanger. Many questions are left unsolved for the spectator.

Zoa and Bel plan to have Astrid assassinated with Nuria’s help. When Isaac and Zoa show up at the module in the volcanic crater, Bel and Zoa are forced to alter their plans. Their capture is the outcome.

Following this, Zoa discovers that Gaby, Zola’s younger sister, was the one who revealed their intentions to Astrid.

In front of Zoe, Astrid with her husband manipulated Gaby, making the older girl feel helpless. Just as Zoa her Bel are about to be put to death, Brisa and her supporters arrive on the island.