Welcome to the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021! Follow them on December 2 at 9:00 p.m. live

We reinvent our awards with face-to-face gala, contests and many gifts to celebrate our passion: videogames.

2021 is being a year full of changes for 3DGames, but we were saving the icing for the end: the 3D Games Awards have also changed, and with the aim of celebrating a true video game party we have teamed up with Huawei to give our awards a facelift. Welcome to the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021! Make a hole in the agenda for him December 2 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time, you can check your time slot from here) because you can be one of the stars of the night in the 3DJuegos offices from whose Arena the event will be broadcast through the 3DJuegos YouTube channel.

We are going to reward the best games of the year, but we also want the 3DJuegos community be a participant in the awards with a series of activities and contests that will bring you to live the gala together with our editors and guests. Likewise, there will be many prizes and gifts that you can get and even a live tournament that will take place simultaneously, so be very attentive. The prizes will be really succulent.

Time for the Masterpieces in 3D Games

The 3DJuegos scoring system changed a few months ago and the Huawei 3DJuegos Awards are the climax of this change. During the night we will reward the different Masterpieces of 2021, reviewing the merits of each title and what has led them to achieve one of the magazine’s greatest achievements. Once this year’s Masterpieces have been awarded, it will be up to deliberate which of them is the 2021 Game of the Year, thus closing twelve months of great titles on consoles and PC. All this you can follow live, of course.

Face-to-face gala with readers as protagonists

Forget about the previous editions of the awards limited to our website and social networks: virtual is over, let’s have a real party! We have a gala set up to celebrate the Huawei 3D Games Awards from our Arena and broadcast live from our YouTube channel. We will have luxury presenters, representatives of the winners, musical number, contests and a lot of surprises. Do not lose detail because 3DGames readers will be the protagonists.

Yes, they have been very hard months for everyone, that’s why we wanted to meet you again at the most special night of the year in 3DJuegos. Do not lose detail in the next few days to the magazine and social networks, because we have not only reserved some tickets so that you can enjoy the show with the editors of the magazine and enjoy many surprises .. Are you not one of the lucky ones? Do not worry! Too we have many prizes and gifts for the spectators who follow the gala live.

The countdown to the Huawei 3D Games Awards begins!

We have many surprises in store for the next few days. We will tell you what the categories, nominees, contests, guests and surprises are throughout the following weeks in 3DGames and our social networks. Remember: December 2 at 9:00 p.m. live from YouTube and the Webedia Arena in Madrid. Not to be missed!

