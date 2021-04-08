Welcome To The Kingdom: Here’s What Went Down In The Premiere Of “Kingdom: Legendary Struggle”

The long-awaited battle for the dominion has lastly arrived! After profitable the prequel competitors “Highway to Kingdom” final yr, THE BOYZ secured themselves a slot within the main leagues. Becoming a member of them within the ultimate lineup are BTOB, iKON, SF9, Stray Youngsters, and ATEEZ. With a lot explosive expertise in a single constructing, “Kingdom: Legendary Struggle” can solely be nothing however entertaining. And the premiere on April 1 proved it to be very a lot so.

Need to know what occurred on this first episode? Learn on and discover out.

Warning: You’re actually going to search out out what occurred. So… spoilers!

Welcome to the Kingdom

The episode began off with the winners of “Highway To Kingdom,” THE BOYZ, stepping onto the battleground. Coincidentally (or deliberately), they have been sitting in the identical seats as they did within the prequel competitors. Following them have been Stray Youngsters and ATEEZ, the latter who additionally occurs to be the maknae (youngest) crew. The groups all regarded fairly nervous and awkward round every post-initial introduction, and silence lingered within the air.

Simply as I used to be considering that they want some icebreakers like BTOB, in walked BTOB, who’re additionally probably the most senior group of the six. To offer you an concept, there’s about an 11-year hole between the youngest in Stray Youngsters and the oldest in BTOB. Eunkwang additionally randomly began making an attempt to converse in English with Stray Youngsters’ Bang Chan. It was all very foolish, and it efficiently lightened the temper.

Subsequent up was SF9, who regarded like a bunch of fashions striding in, and iKON, the group which many of the boys have been trying ahead to.

LOL at SF9 bowing to BTOB.

Here’s how the sport is performed

The cherry on prime of the very massive pie chock-full of expertise is none aside from the MCs, TVXQ. TVXQ is a big a part of the Hallyu wave and can quickly be approaching their twentieth anniversary, which makes them main sunbaes (seniors) to all of the teams. Having Changmin and Yunho round and giving the youthful groups affirmation will little question be a morale booster (although Yunho has since pulled out of the present).

The MCs defined the guidelines for the present. There can be 4 rounds in complete (excluding the Introduction Stage), of which the fourth would be the dwell finale. The factors system is made up of group evaluations (25 %), professional evaluations (25 %), home and world fan votes (40 %), and views on streaming platforms (10 %). The winner with the best cumulative rating throughout all rounds can be topped the winner, with a prize of a particular efficiency present and the group’s personal selection present. Oh, and there additionally gained’t be any eliminations, so we are able to take pleasure in all six teams for the entire size of the present. Yay!

This very first efficiency is the Introduction Stage, the place every group has 100 seconds to carry out a reinterpretation of certainly one of their songs that gained on a music present. The winner of this may achieve 1,000 profit factors that can go in direction of their cumulative rating, and they’re going to additionally be capable to resolve the efficiency sequence for the primary spherical.

As for the order of the Introduction Stage, it’s achieved in a relay fashion, i.e. every group picks who goes subsequent. Beforehand, they’d voted amongst themselves to see which group would more than likely win this entire competitors, and iKON got here in first. Thus, the group was given probably the most coveted ending spot, and so they in flip selected the youngest group, ATEEZ, to kick off the present.

Introduction Stage

ATEEZ (performing “WAVE: Overture”)

Although iKON did say they apologized to them backstage for choosing them to go first, this was really a good suggestion. As they debuted the most recent, ATEEZ is clearly the least skilled of the six teams, so permitting them to go first meant that they wouldn’t be intimidated after watching the others carry out. We noticed footage of their rehearsal which didn’t go so nicely due to the a number of formation modifications, however in the course of the precise efficiency, they carried out fantastically. It was a dynamic opening stage with a cool pirate theme, and ATEEZ actually set the temper for the night time.

BTOB (performing “Lovely Ache”)

ATEEZ selected BTOB to carry out subsequent. Once more, this can be a good technique as a result of BTOB might be thought-about arguably much less “flashy” than the teams, and BTOB themselves anticipated as a lot. In their confessionals, they agreed that they weren’t fairly like the opposite teams, however they have been going to play to their strengths and ship concert-like performances every time. Minhyuk particularly was most keen to affix the present, wanting to present one thing like this a attempt earlier than they acquired any older. (That is really their first ever survival present). The quartet carried out a choir model of “Lovely Ache,” and it was every thing you’d count on from BTOB — lovely, highly effective, heart-tugging vocals. Hyunsik and Sungjae might must fear a bit of about their BTOB-BLUE spots!

SF9 (performing “Good Man”)

Going up after BTOB was SF9, minus Rowoon who was experiencing again ache. “Good Man” is the tune that gave them their first win and is an important tune to them. It was one which they’d loads of enter on, so for it to have achieved nicely on the charts gave them a lot wanted confidence. The group additionally talked about wanting to indicate everybody what they as a gaggle are able to since most of them branched out into solo actions pretty early on of their profession and are extra typically recognized for that. Whereas there was a tiny hiccup within the efficiency the place Taeyang’s mic pack fell off (it fell off in the course of the rehearsal too), he was counseled for not being flustered and staying laser centered on his efficiency.

Stray Youngsters (performing “MIROH”)

SF9 selected Stray Youngsters to carry out subsequent, their reasoning being that they didn’t need THE BOYZ to go up proper after them. Instantly, we have been proven Felix trying very apprehensive. He had made consecutive errors throughout rehearsal, and once you see the efficiency, it’s straightforward to know why. The strikes are all so interconnected that one fallacious transfer causes a domino impact of errors. However fortunately, their precise efficiency went off flawlessly. It was such a spectacle, it felt like an end-of-the-year awards present efficiency. There was even a flamethrower-esque factor at one level! They positively went all out and turned in a single show-stopping efficiency.

THE BOYZ (performing “The Stealer”)

Subsequent up was THE BOYZ, performing “The Stealer” which was certainly one of their releases put up “Highway to Kingdom.” They equally had rehearsal woes the place Juyeon wasn’t capable of stick his touchdown, and the present proceeded to indicate clips of him being fairly unfortunate in the course of the prequel competitors too. However once more, their worries have been for naught as a result of the precise efficiency proved them worthy of the title of RTK winners. The entire factor was like a chunk of artwork, fantastically executed and visually attractive. The tune itself could be very dynamic too, going from high-intensity beats to melodious strains, and it allowed the group to indicate completely different sides of themselves within the brief span of 100 seconds.

iKON (performing “RHYTHM TA”)

Final however not definitely not least, we’ve got iKON. The group has arguably probably the most spectacular resume out of all of the teams, having not solely probably the most music present wins but additionally having joined probably the most quantity of survival packages. (That is their fourth total, and for Bobby personally, it’s the fifth.) They delved again into their hip hop roots and delivered a witty, dance-heavy efficiency of “RHYTHM TA.” The ease and swagger they confirmed was actually one thing that comes from expertise and simply made it all of the extra enjoyable to observe. Everybody was clearly amazed by seeing them carry out up shut, and it’s straightforward to know why they have been voted more than likely to win.

Outcomes

The efficiency movies have been uploaded straight away. The voting interval was solely speculated to be for an hour, however was prolonged to 4 days. (It was open from February 23 to 27). Thus the teams have been despatched again, after which they reconvened days later of their respective areas to observe the announcement of the outcomes.

There have been 3.3 million votes in complete (every voter may vote for 3 groups, so there have been 1.1 million voters total).

In fifth place, with roughly 500 thousand votes, was ATEEZ. They have been a bit of upset with their placement however have been much more decided to combat tougher within the subsequent spherical.

In fourth place, with roughly 530 thousand votes, was SF9. They’d been apprehensive that the worldwide followers wouldn’t reply nicely to their tune selection as a result of they’d by no means carried out it abroad earlier than, so that they have been very proud of their rating.

Aspect notice: Cue each iKON and BTOB freaking out over probably putting in sixth place:

Coming in third, with round 540 thousand votes, is a really delighted BTOB. Changsub actually melted and slid onto the bottom with aid.

In sixth place is… to be continued! *shakes fist* The different three rankings can be introduced subsequent week.

Total, this primary week of performances delivered, and every group efficiently confirmed off their very own private coloration. In the preview for subsequent week, the theme “To The World” seems downright superb. I’m additionally trying ahead to the potential collaboration week and different fascinating themes that could be forward!

Catch the primary episode of “Kingdom: Legendary Struggle”:

Which of the performances was your favourite? And which theme do you wish to see within the coming weeks? Tell us within the feedback under.

