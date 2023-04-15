Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Greetings from Wedding Hell, a South Korean online television programme, had its Netflix debut on May 23, 2022.

Choi I-rang wrote the script for this Kakao TV original series, which is directed the Song Je-young and Seo Joo-wan.

Seo Jun-hyung with Kim Na-eun are portrayed in Hell as a couple who unexpectedly decide to wed after dating for two years. They soon discover that their meticulous marriage preparation was a complete failure.

Greetings from Wedding Hell's cast and narrative are extraordinarily well-organized, and as a result, the series gets 6.2 out of 10 ratings that are favourable.

There are 12 episodes in all, each lasting 38 minutes, and they were shown every week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday between May 23, 2022, to June 15, 2022.

For fans of Korean dramas, the comic and romance genres in Come in Wedding Hell significantly contribute to the series’ increased spice. The series’ second season is now being highly anticipated by the audience.

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 2 Release Date

Greetings from Wedding The first episode of Hell will debut on May 23, 2022, while the full season will last 4 weeks. The television show quickly rose to prominence in the k-drama sector after only a few episodes.

On June 15, 2022, the first season’s last episode aired. The fans haven’t heard anything new about the show’s second season since that time.

However, except from those with significant fan demand, K-dramas seldom have several seasons.

The release date for Welcome to Wedding Hell season 2 has not been formally confirmed since there have been no fresh developments about the show’s renewal.

It’s a little disappointing that the producers have not yet announced a return with another season despite the audience’s enthusiastic reception. If the show returns, it will most likely happen in the middle of 2024 or later that same year.

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 2 Cast

Lee Jin-wook as Seo Jin-young

Lee Yeon-hee as Kim Na-eun

Im Ha-ryong as Kim Soo-chan

Kim Mi-kyung as Lee Dal-yeon

Kil Yong-woo as Seo Jong-soo

Yoon Yoo-sun as Park Mi-sook

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 2 Trailer

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 2 Plot

The two lovebirds ultimately get together and get married in the conclusion of Welcome to Wedding Hell, which had a happy ending.

They were even able to bridge the gaps among their families and persuade them to be married.

It is evident from the last episodes that the season’s narrative will not go any further. The plot of Welcome to Wedding Hell season 2 was not yet in development, however.

The audience will be kept interested and entertained if there is even a remote possibility for a season two when they get to witness the two of them’s bittersweet romance once again.

