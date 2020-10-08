Welfare of the nation and the poor is paramount for me and will always be paramount: PM Modi

new Delhi: Entering the 20th year of the total tenure of the first Chief Minister and now Prime Minister as the head of elected governments, Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the welfare of the nation and the poor is and always will be paramount for them. Also Read – Video: Rahul Gandhi said – This cowardly Prime Minister says no one has taken our land

On this occasion, he tweeted and said, "I will constantly strive to make myself worthy of your blessings, worthy of your love." He said, "I assure the countrymen once again that the nation's interest and The welfare of the poor is paramount for me and will always be paramount. "

Modi said, "No person can ever claim that I am not lacking. A long period of time in such important and responsible positions… as a human being, I can also make mistakes. "The Prime Minister said that it is his good fortune that despite all these limitations and limitations, the love of everyone is growing progressively. .

He has written, “Today, to express my gratitude for the way you have showered blessings and love from every corner of the country, the power of my words is diminishing today!” He said, “Country service, poor Our blessings, our love and your love for the welfare of India and our determination to take India to new heights will be strengthened. ”

The Prime Minister said, “Since childhood, one thing has been cremated in my mind that Janata-Janardan is the form of God and in a democracy it is as powerful as God. For such a long period, I have made completely authentic and dedicated efforts to fulfill the responsibilities that the countrymen have entrusted to me. “

Last month itself, Prime Minister Modi, who turned 70, became the Chief Minister of his home state of Gujarat in 2001 and was sworn in as Prime Minister of the country in May 2014 after holding the post for 13 years. Prior to this he has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP at various levels of the organization.