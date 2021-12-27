Well being Index 2021: UP lags in the back of in well being services and products, Akhilesh stated – that is the actual file of BJP executive

Well being Index 2021: Uttar Pradesh is the sort of state within the nation which is on the lowest rank in the case of well being services and products. In keeping with the NITI Aayog file, Kerala is at the vanguard of well being services and products within the nation, whilst Uttar Pradesh is on the backside of this checklist. Samajwadi Celebration for deficient efficiency (Samajwadi Celebration) President of Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Has focused the BJP executive. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “UP on the backside in the case of well being and drugs in NITI Aayog’s Well being Index (Well being Index). That is the actual file of the BJP executive of Uttar Pradesh. Fact can’t be modified through publishing false commercials in all places the arena.Additionally Learn – Corona in Kerala: 1,636 new circumstances of corona in Kerala, 236 deaths

Yadav, the previous Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated in the similar tweet, "Individuals who ruin the well being of Uttar Pradesh through 2022. (UP Chunav 2022) I will be able to resolution. UP must say these days's, no longer BJP." It's value noting that NITI Aayog (Niti Aayog) In keeping with the fourth well being index of India, a few of the massive states, Kerala has as soon as once more crowned the checklist of well being in all parameters, whilst Uttar Pradesh is on the backside.

Know which state at which position (Niti Aayog Well being Index Complete Record)

Kerala first, Tamil Nadu 2d, Telangana 3rd, Andhra Pradesh fourth, Maharashtra 5th, Gujarat 6th, Himachal Pradesh 7th, Punjab 8th, Karnataka 9th, Chhattisgarh 10th, Haryana 11th, Assam 12th, Jharkhand 13th, Odisha fourteenth, Uttarakhand 15th, Rajasthan 16th, Madhya Pradesh 17th, Bihar eighteenth, UP on the remaining position nineteenth.