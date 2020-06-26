Well Go USA Snags Paraguayan Horror Pic ‘Morgue’ from FilmSharks – Variety

Well Go USA Leisure has snapped up North American distribution rights to Paraguayan field workplace hit “Morgue” from Buenos Aires-based gross sales agent FilmSharks.

The deal caps a string of gross sales throughout the globe for the supernatural thriller. Hugo Cardozo’s hospital-set movie has already bought to greater than 40 worldwide territories with HBO Latin America lately snagging Latin American pay-TV and SVOD rights to the title.

Filmed in Spanish and Guarani, the pic follows a safety guard who’s working the night time shift at a regional hospital when he will get trapped within the hospital morgue the place he has a magical encounter.

“Morgue” scared up greater than 60,000 admissions in Paraguay to develop into the highest native launch of final yr, out-grossing even “It: Chapter Two” and “Annabelle Comes House.”

A U.S. remake is already within the works with “Chicken Field” author Eric Heisserer producing an English-language model by way of his firm Chronology, which has a first-look take care of Paramount Footage. Cardozo and FilmSharks’ Guido Rud function govt producers.

“We’re so excited to be working with Guido and his workforce at FilmSharks on “Morgue,” mentioned Well Go’s Doris Pfardrescher. “We will’t watch for our North American viewers to expertise this extremely scary film,” she added. Well Go plans to launch the horror movie by early 2021.

“We love how Doris and Well Go deal with and deal with their movies; they do an incredible job to make movies shine,” mentioned Rud.

Well Go has launched such gems as “Final Practice to Busan,” “Burning” and “IP Man.” Its different upcoming releases embody “Lower Throat Metropolis,” “Synchronic,” “Peninsula” and “Possessor.”

Accomplished gross sales of “Morgue” embody South Korea (Lumix Media) and Russia, CIS and Baltics (Rocket Releasing) for anticipated third quarter releases, in addition to Central America (Las Guardas), Colombia (Cine Colombia), Japan (AT Leisure), Taiwan (AV-Jet), and Peru, Chile and Bolivia (Andes Movie).

Talks are underway with the U.Ok., Mexico, Brazil, France and Germany.