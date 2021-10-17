Well-known fashion Mona Rai used to be shot useless through bike-borne assailants in Patna, what’s the reference to the highest leaders of the murdered Bihar?

Patna’s well-known fashion Mona Rai shot Useless, Bihar Information, पटना: Bihar’s well-known fashion Mona Rai used to be shot through two bike-borne assailants within the capital Patna on Sunday morning, and then she died within the health facility. Bihar Police has knowledgeable that fashion Mona Rai has died in a non-public health facility in Patna on Sunday morning. Assets mentioned that it used to be a political homicide and had hyperlinks with most sensible politicians of Bihar. Police are inspecting the observation, name main points and CCTV photos.Additionally Learn – Gang Rape in Bihar: A 20-year-old woman used to be gang-raped in Aurangabad, the younger guy fled after throwing her into the bush, however…

In line with the police, two bike-borne assailants opened hearth on them whilst they parked their scooty at their place of dwelling in Ram Nagar this morning. She had long past to wait Durga Puja celebrations together with her 12-year-old daughter. Mona suffered accidents on her hip, whilst her daughter survived unscathed.

Mona used to be admitted to Advit Health center in Rajiv Nagar. Confirming Mona's demise, SHO Nishant Kumar of Rajiv Nagar police station mentioned that the frame has been despatched for autopsy.

The police officer mentioned that the sufferer used to be shot. He had given a observation to the police previous as smartly. We’re checking his observation, name main points and to be had CCTV photos to succeed in the accused. Assets mentioned that it used to be a political homicide and had hyperlinks with most sensible politicians of Bihar.

Mona labored beneath the well-known director Nitish Chandra in his program ‘Omit and Mrs World Bihar Consultation 7’.