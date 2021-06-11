Well-known neurologist Ashok Panagariya passed on to the great beyond, PM Modi and CM Ashok Gehlot paid tribute

Eminent neurologist Ashok Panagariya passed on to the great beyond on Friday because of headaches associated with Kovid-19. Panagariya used to be within the health facility for greater than 25 days. His lungs had deteriorated. Physician Panagariya had additionally recovered from Kovid however he may no longer break out from the complication of lungs.

Panagariya has greater than 90 analysis papers in more than a few well being journals to his title. He has gained a UNESCO award for his clinical and social improve, and used to be additionally awarded the civilian ornament Padma Shri. Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled his loss of life.

CM stated in a tweet that condolences to famend neurologist and Padma Shri Dr Ashok Panagariya. Dr Ashok labored in essential positions within the clinical box. Even throughout the pandemic, he performed crucial function as a health care provider within the state.

Top Minister Narendra Modi has additionally expressed grief over his loss of life. PM tweeted and said- Dr. Ashok Panagariya has made his mark as a very good neurologist. His pioneering paintings within the box of medication will receive advantages generations of docs and researchers. I’m saddened through his loss of life. Condolences to his friends and family. om Shanti.