Supply: Shutterstock.

A person accused of robbing two credit score unions has left written proof that even accused criminals can a minimum of attempt to seem well mannered.

Alan Barzangy, 40, of Sandy, Utah, pleaded now not accountable to 2 credit score theft felonies in U.S. District Courtroom in Salt Lake Town on July 22.



🎬📺 Loose Films and Loose TV Presentations! 🎭🎬