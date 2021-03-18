WellGo USA Buys Media Asia’s ‘God of War II’ for North America

A North American rights deal for mainland Chinese language fantasy motion movie ‘God of War II, was one of a number of movie gross sales offers struck by Hong Kong’s Media Asia on the latest European Movie Market and the continuing FilMart.

Directed by Cai Cong, and starring Charles Lin, Liu Yuxi and David Wu, the movie was accomplished in 2020. The client was WellGo USA, a daily distributor of Chinese language and different Asian motion pictures.

Media Asia additionally hatched a bundle of offers for movies together with “Septet,” “Fagara” and “The Calling of a Bus Driver” with Japanese distributor Musahino. It licensef “Septet” and “Tales From the Occult” to Singapore-based Clover Movies for each Singapore and Malaysia.

“Septet: The Story of Hong Kong” is an anthology of seven quick movies by seven of town’s most revered administrators – Tsui Hark, Ann Hui, Sammo Hung, Patrick Tam, Yuen Woo-ping, Ringo Lam, and Johnnie To, who produced the movie and directed one of the segments. It was final yr chosen by the Cannes Movie Competition for its official choice and has been set as joint opening title of subsequent month’s Hong Kong Worldwide Movie Competition.

A sequel, “Septette: Extra Tales of Hong Kong” is now in pre-production. The upcoming omnibus includes administrators Nicole Hoi Ying Chu (“3 Generations 3 Days”), Frank Hui (“Trivisa”), Lee Cheuk-Pan (“G Affairs”), Jonathan Li (“The Brink”), Derek Tsang (Oscar-nominated “Higher Days”), Wong Chun (“Mad World”), Vicky Wong and (“Trivisa”).

Media Asia was capable of license the 4K remastered Wong Kar Wai traditional movies “As Tears Go By” and “Days of Being Wild” and the “Infernal Affairs” movie trilogy to distributors in main European territories France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

“Whereas most patrons and movie festivals are very a lot eager about our two blockbuster tasks, ‘Kowloon: Walled Metropolis” and “Shaolin Temple 2,” they’re (each) nonetheless in pre-production stage. (Consumers) are additionally eagerly awaiting the trailers of ‘Tales From the Occult 2′ and (up to date drama directed by Fiona Feng-I) ‘American Lady’,” which sadly would solely be accessible after FilMart,” an organization spokesman mentioned.