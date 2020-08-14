We’re Here’s Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen reveal whether they’d compete on All Stars 6

We’re Right here stars Eureka O’Hara and Bob The Drag Queen have each revealed that they might “like to go and slay” RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars if they’re invited again.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, Eureka O’Hara, who competed on each season 9 and ten of Drag Race, mentioned that they might like to compete on the spin-off present “possibly in the future”.

“I feel it will simply rely on the place I’m at,” they mentioned. “I feel that we’re all form of busy and who is aware of the place the world’s at presently.”

“However you recognize I really like Drag Race, it’s actually nonetheless to this present day one in every of my favorite TV reveals and I used to be fortunate to be on it twice so a 3rd time can be unimaginable,” they added.

Eureka first appeared in season 9, however was moved from the competitors after struggling an harm throughout a problem. They returned to compete on the present’s 10th sequence in 2018 and positioned in the prime three, with Aquaria beating them to the Drag Race crown.

Drag Race season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen additionally mentioned that she would say sure to All Stars if requested.

Whereas she initially mentioned, “I don’t assume they invite women like me again to do All Stars,” she then added that it will rely on the place she was “in the second”.

“I’ll let you know this – I really like competing. It actually energises me, it retains me going, I get up and drink the blood of my rivals,” she mentioned. “If it will match into my schedule, I might truthfully like to go and slay.”

It isn’t exceptional for a Drag Race winner to participate in All Stars – season one champion BeBe Zahara Benet returned to the runway for the third sequence of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 5 concluded final month, with Shea Couleé beating out Jujubee and Miz Cracker for a spot in the Drag Corridor of Fame.

Each Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen at present star in HBO/Sky docuseries We’re Right here, with fellow Drag Race alumnus and All Stars three competitor Shangela Laquifa Wadley.

The six-part sequence, which was just lately renewed for a second season, follows the three queens as they journey by small cities in US, recruiting native residents for a one-night-only drag present in every city.

We're Right here airs on Sky One at 9pm tonight, with the entire sequence accessible to stream on NOW TV.