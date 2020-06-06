‘We’re Right here’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO – Variety

“We’re Right here” is right here to remain.

HBO has renewed the unscripted collection which stars “RuPaul Drag’s Race” stars Shangela, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen for a second season.

Within the present, the three queens journey to the Bible Belt and different conservative pockets of the nation. As soon as there, they provide drag makeovers to native LGBTQ and straight residents, in preparation for a reside present that all of them placed on at the tip of the week.

Information of the renewal was introduced by Nina Rosenstein, government vice chairman of HBO Programming.

“We’re Right here resonates in methods we had hoped for however couldn’t actually have anticipated,” stated Rosenstein. “The tales of our small-town drag daughters created an extremely constructive communal expertise. We will’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to proceed their journey serving to others discover their voice.”

Season 1 of the present noticed the trio journey to Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, Branson, MO, Farmington, NM, and Ruston, LA. The season finale aired on June four and dove into the queens’ personal tales of battle and perseverance, ending with a celebration of affection and taking satisfaction in oneself.

Throughout an interview with Variety, the three principal gamers mentioned what it was wish to work in these “very conservative locations,” with Bob revealing that they nearly had a number of run-ins with the police.

“We obtained the cops referred to as on us thrice in Branson. They simply didn’t like that we had been there and so they simply referred to as the cops on us. We beat it earlier than the cops confirmed up. We had been driving soiled,” Bob stated. “I used to be a little bit bit nervous in Gettysburg, too, as a result of there’re simply so many Accomplice flags all over the place. I’m not saying everybody who has a Accomplice flag is a hazard, however once you’re a black queer individual, it’s not a comforting signal to see.”

The present is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Season 1 was directed by Peter LoGreco, who government produced alongside Warren, Ingram, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Mental Property Company. Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) function consulting producers.