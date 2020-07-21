Were Ross and Rachel really on a break? Cast your vote in our Friends poll

A lot-loved sitcom Friends, which turned 25 final yr, has cemented many moments inside popular culture historical past, from ‘The Rachel’ haircut to Joey’s catchphrase “How you doin’”.

Arguably one of the vital memorable logos of the comedy nonetheless needs to be the will-they-won’t-they romance between Rachel Inexperienced (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and their notorious ‘We Were On A Break’ debate.

The dialogue of whether or not Ross did in reality cheat on Rachel when he slept with a lady he met in a bar after believing their relationship was over has been a divisive matter for Friends followers over time, nonetheless Friends star Schwimmer has lastly weighed in on the talk.

The actor, who performed Ross in the sitcom, advised Jimmy Fallon on his late night time present that the long-lasting couple “have been on a break”, including, “It’s not even a query.”

However what do you suppose? Were Ross and Rachel in reality “on a break”, that means that Ross didn’t really cheat on Rachel as they have been not collectively? Or have been they nonetheless in a relationship, that means that Ross ought to have stayed devoted to her regardless of their argument?

Within the episode, Rachel tells Ross, “Perhaps we must always simply take a break,” to which Ross replies, “OK effective, you’re proper. Let’s take a break, let’s cool off, let’s get some frozen yoghurt or one thing.” She then clarifies, “No, a break from us.”

Vote in our poll to determine as soon as and for all whether or not Ross and Rachel have been on a break or not.

