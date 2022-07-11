“Werevertumorro” uncovered bets made by Liga MX players

Gabriel Montiel confessed that Liga MX players make bets on the internet (Photo: Instagram @werevertumorro)

The mexican soccer has starred in different media scandals by themes extra courtmainly for the footballer’s behavior. Sometimes the players of the League MX they fall into actions that generate controversy between the fans and the sports agenda.

Recently the youtuber Mexican Gabriel Montielbetter known as Werevertumorro, revealed an activity about which little was known and that involved a professional player from the First Division of Mexico. During his participation in the program taking the ball of Franco Escamilla and YouTube, Gabo confessed that he discovered Mexican football professionals placing bets on the Internet.

As soccer betting apps and sites became so common and increased in activity, the youtuber assured that identified a soccer player who entered his results on these pages and entered the dynamics of economic bets.

Gabo did not reveal the name of the person involved (Photo: Instagram @werevertumorro)

Although he did not reveal the name of who it was, gave clues about the position in which he played and what has become of his professional football career. Werever explained that the athlete involved performed different mistakes with your team and that it cost him to have left the First Division.

“There are players who bet, I with this player -I’m not going to tell you who he is but I’m going to insinuate you-, he is a player who has made many mistakes, so much so that he’s not even playing anymore. Same and yes but I think already in a lower league, ”he said.

Without giving further details of who it was, he began by explaining how the betting mechanism works and the probabilities that there are to have an accurate result, which ranges from corner kicks, goals, cards, expulsions and others. “But dude, it’s not like people know, but yes i bet”, he added.

Werever assured that Liga MX punishes bets made by professional soccer players (Photo: Liga MX)

What was most surprising is that Gabriel shared that the person involved was a goalkeeper. He detailed the modality in which the player entered his results and that within the regulation the activity can be penalized.

“This one, there you go, he was a goalkeeper, then… to ‘both score’. The bet is called ‘both score’, but it is penalized”.

And it is that, Werevertumorro I accept that he likes soccer bets in these online systems, so that’s how he found the person he accused of being part of the dynamic that Mexican football fans usually have.

Werevertumorro accepted that he likes soccer bets (Photo: Twitter/@werevertumorro)

However, he assured that the activity could be temporary due to the popularity it has reached so far, for which he described it as “fashion”, but without detracting from the addictive problem that it can awaken in other people. “It’s a fashionit is a fashion We’ll see if he stays or leaves in the future. But you have to talk about it like it is. in many people it is a viceIt is a vice that can destroy you”, he added.

Once the program began to receive visits, different Mexican soccer fans began to speculate on who could be the goalkeeper that they revealed in the interview. names like Meliton Hernandez, Alfredo Pollo Saldivar y Armando Navarrete were some of the names that were around.

Others were annoyed with him too influencer Mexican, because they assured that said accusation was made to “draw attention” and undermined his credibilitysince before his internet content focused on football, he made different comedy and joke videos that went viral on the internet, so he was branded a liar.

