Wes Studi, Q’orianka Kilcher Join ‘Canyon Del Muerto’

Wes Studi, Q’orianka Kilcher and Tatanka Means will star in “Canyon Del Muerto,” the brand new movie from author and director Coerte Voorhees.

The film relies on the true story of certainly one of America’s first feminine archaeologists, Ann Axtell Morris, who spent years uncovering civilizations within the southwest and Mexico. Axtell Morris was married to Earl Halstead Morris, who was a major inspiration for Indiana Jones.

The movie additionally stars David Midthunder (“Hostiles,” “Westworld”), alongside beforehand introduced Abigail Lawrie (who performs Axtell Morris), Tom Felton (as Earl), Ewen Bremner, Bronson Webb, Elias Koteas and Val Kilmer.

“Canyon Del Muerto” is capturing on location throughout the southwest and the Yucatan due to particular COVID-19 measures and security protocols in place. It can additionally movie in archaeological and cultural heritage websites all through North America and Mexico in collaboration with the Navajo Nation, Nationwide Park Service and the federal government of Yucatan. The filmmakers say “the addition of Native American solid and the private help of President Jonathan Nez of the Navajo Nation emphasizes the significance of telling the indigenous historical past of North America.” President Nez can be set to cameo within the movie.

Voorhees and his brother John are producing beneath their A Visionary Movie banner, with First Line Movies and The Vladar Firm. Julius Elwood and John Tsosie are the movie’s cultural liaisons with the Navajo Nation.

Studi first appeared in “Dances With Wolves” and in addition performed Magua in “The Final of the Mohicans.” Different movies embrace “Warmth,” “Avatar,” “Hostiles” and “Geronimo: An American Legend.”

Kilcher starred as Pocahontas reverse Colin Farrell and Christian Bale in Terrence Malick’s “The New World.” She at present stars in Paramount Community’s “Yellowstone,” and appeared in TNT’s “The Alienist” and “Princess Kaiulani.”

Means at present stars in Netflix’s restricted collection “The Liberator” and “As soon as Upon a River.” Means beforehand starred alongside Mark Ruffalo in HBO’s restricted collection “I Know This A lot Is True” and has appeared in collection together with “The Son” and “Saints & Strangers.”

Kilcher is represented by APA and Nameless Content material; Studi is repped by Area Expertise and Michael Black Administration; Means is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Expertise Company and The O’Company; and Midthunder is represented by Linda McAlister Expertise, The O’Company and Nook Sales space Leisure.

Chris Maher is co-executive producing and Roma Kong will co-produce together with Alberto Zeni and Omar Blanco. The movie’s screenplay attracts on Morris’ two novels, “Digging in Yucatan” and “Digging within the Southwest.”

Edmond and Glessna Coisson, Denny LaVia, Peter & Donna Rice Bahner, Perry Stamatis, John & Jean Savage, Charles & Nubia Benson, Mike & Jan Baum, Jake Chesney, Matt & Heather Hook, Charlie Zine, Andrew Carver, Linda & Erik Thomas, Jennifer Dutton, Mary Lou Chapa, Ed & Michael Garrett, Frank and Cherry Binetti, Daniel Nigg, Daniel Granik, Jim Cather, and Roger & Barbara Blomquist have additionally signed on as government producers.