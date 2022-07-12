Wesker actor in Resident Evil Netflix series “had no idea it was based on a game”

Lance Reddick explains that he doesn’t want to play an established character, but rather bring to life what was in the script.

Resident Evil has already made history in the video game sector, and there are many times that it has wanted to repeat this feat in the video game industry. film and television. Although these latest incursions have not had the same success as digital titles, the franchise continues to bet through proposals such as the live-action series that, after making our hair stand on end with the bloodiest trailers, will be released on Netflix within a few days.

I didn’t think about playing an established character, I was just trying to bring to life what was on the page.Lance ReddickWe have not delved much into the statements of the actors regarding the series, but a PC Gamer interview with the actor Lance Reddickwho plays Albert Wesker in Netflix production, has caught the attention of the gaming community. And it is that, according to the words of the professional, he “had no idea that really It was based on a video game” y “I only knew the moviesso I went in a bit blind.”

Following this, Reddick comments on how he has gotten into the role of the legendary Albert Wesker: “When I was doing it, I didn’t think about playing an already established iconic character, I was just trying to bring to life what was on the page“, he explains to PC Gamer. “And as the series progresses, you will see how my wesker is connected to the games wesker“. Obviously, a television actor does not have to know all the franchises of the video game world from the first moment, but his answer does not clarify if he has played a Resident Evil to meet the original Albert Wesker.

This live-action series will premiere on Netflix next July 14, so there are a few days left to see what kind of character Lance Reddick will play. This new version of Resident Evil follows the story of Jade Wesker, who struggles to survive in a world overrun by insane creatures while trying to reach New Raccoon City. If you want to know more releases related to video games, you can take a look at everything that is coming on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney + and cinemas.

