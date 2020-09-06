West Bengal: 21-year-old student troubled by PUBG ban

PUBG Ban in India: The 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide due to not being able to play online games in Nadia district of West Bengal. Police said on Sunday that ITI student Pritam Halder committed suicide in his house located in Purba Lalpur of Chakdah police station area. His mother Ratna told that Haldar went to his room after having breakfast on Friday morning. Also Read – Bengal BJP chief said: Trinamool Congress workers will be beaten with shoes at intersections

He told, "When I went to call him for lunch, his room was closed from inside. Even after repeated knocking, the door was not opened so I called the neighbors. When they broke the door and entered the room, they found it hanging from the fan. " Police said that they have registered a case of unnatural death.

Ratna claimed that her son was depressed due to not playing Pabji. Police said that after talking to the family, they feel that Pritam gave his life due to not playing mobile games. Significantly, on Wednesday, the government had banned 118 apps in China, including PUBG.

