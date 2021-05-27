West Bengal: 7 groups of Army get started reduction operations after cyclone Yas havoc

In view of the aftermath of cyclone Yass’s havoc in West Bengal, the Indian Army has began reduction operations. 7 Indian Army groups from Visakhapatnam are operating an get right of entry to reduction operation at 3 other destinations in West Bengal. Additionally Learn – Cyclone Yaas Affect: Cyclone Yas wreaks havoc in Bengal, one crore folks affected, 3 lakh homes broken

The Indian Army mentioned, "7 Indian Army groups from Visakhapatnam, together with 2 diving and 5 flood reduction groups (FRT), have relieved after cyclone Yass at 3 other destinations – Digha, Fraserganj and Diamond Harbor in West Bengal. Has campaigned.

7 Indian Army groups from Visakhapatnam, comprising 2 Diving & 5 Flood Aid Groups (FRT) adopt reduction operations in aftermath of forthcoming #CycloneYaas at 3 separate locations-Digha, Fraserganj & Diamond Harbour in West Bengal: Indian Army

Military rescues 700 folks in East Midnapore in Bengal

The military has rescued round 700 folks from more than a few portions of East Midnapore district of West Bengal, which has been badly suffering from the cyclone ‘Yas’. Huge coastal house of ​​the state is submerged. On this regard, a protection officer mentioned that the military additionally rescued folks stranded from more than a few puts in South 24 Parganas and Howrah. The Military has deployed 17 columns for reduction and rescue operations in West Bengal, together with professional workforce provided with apparatus and boats.

Indian Coast Guard ships and helicopters deployed

The Indian Coast Guard mentioned on Wednesday that it too had deployed its ships and helicopters. The cyclone hit the coast of neighboring Odisha on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard mentioned, “3 Coast Guard ships and a helicopter deployed within the Bay of Bengal are at a fast tempo to evaluate the location within the house and supply rapid help to a sailor within the match of a stranding of the coastal spaces of Bengal and Odisha.” Were diverted. ” It mentioned in a commentary that the Dornier plane of the Coast Guard will behavior an aerial survey of the affected spaces after the elements is ok.